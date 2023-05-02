TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Telangana 1st & 2nd year results
- TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana 1st & 2nd year results will likely be announced before May 10. Follow this blog for latest updates on results.
TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will likely release TS Inter Result 2023 before May 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana 1st & 2nd year examination can check their results on the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.
TSBIE Controller of examination while speaking to Hindustan Times have said that the results for first year and second year will be announced before May 10.
This year around 9 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. Follow this blog for latest updates on result date, time, scorecard, pass percentage and other information.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:49 PM
TS Inter result 2023: How to check
Go to the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
On the homepage of TSBIE, search for “TS Inter 1st year result 2023” or “TS Inter 2nd year result 2023”
Enter your registration number and other details
TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year results 2023 will be displayed
Take print for future reference.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 08:31 PM
TS Inter result 2023: List of websites to check
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
manabadi.co.in.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 07:20 PM
TSBIE Inter results: Details in marks memo
Following details are mentioned on TS Inter marks memo:
Name of student
Hall ticket number
Total marks secured
Result/grade
Subject-wise marks and grade
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 06:42 PM
TS Inter Result 2023: Where to check scores
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
examresults.ts.nic.in
manabadi.co.in (unofficial)
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 06:15 PM
TS Inter 2nd year result 2023: Passing criteria
To pass TS Inter result, a student must score at least 35% marks in each subject.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 05:37 PM
TS Inter 1st result year 2023: About re-verification
After results are announced, students can apply for re-verification and re-counting of marks. The window will open soon after the results are declared on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 05:10 PM
TS Inter result: Results to be available on mobile app
The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. The result will also be available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:54 PM
Telangana TS Inter Results 2023: How to check
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:45 PM
Telangana Intermediate results live: Results to release before May 10
Telangana Intermediate results live: Results to release before May 10

Telangana Intermediate results 2023 will be announced before May 10, 2023.
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:32 PM
Telangana inter results 2023: Exam dates
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:23 PM
Telangana intermediate results 2023: List of websites
-
Tue, 02 May 2023 04:18 PM
Inter results 2023 TS: Date and Time
Inter results 2023 TS date and time have not been shared by TSBIE yet. According to a Board official, the results for first year and second year will likely be announced this week.