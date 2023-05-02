TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Telangana 1st & 2nd year results

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will likely release TS Inter Result 2023 before May 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana 1st & 2nd year examination can check their results on the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

TSBIE Controller of examination while speaking to Hindustan Times have said that the results for first year and second year will be announced before May 10.

This year around 9 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. Follow this blog for latest updates on result date, time, scorecard, pass percentage and other information.