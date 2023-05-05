Home / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter Results 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Results
Live

TS Inter Results 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Results

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 02:08 PM IST

TS Inter Results 2023 Live Updates: TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Results will be announced by May 10, 2023. Follow blog for latest updates on results. 

TS Inter Results 2023 Live Updates
TS Inter Results 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

TS Inter Results 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will announce TS Inter Results 2023 likely soon. The TSBIE 1st and 2nd Year Results will be announced by May 10, 2023, said TSBIE Controller of examination to Hindustan Times few days back. 

The results for first and second year when released will be available to candidates on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. Apart from the official website, The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app ‘T App Folio’. Appeared candidates can download it beforehand to check results. 

TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon. Around 9 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the exam this year. Follow this blog for latest updates on result date, time, scorecard, pass percentage and other information. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 05, 2023 02:17 PM IST

    TS Inter Results 2023 Passing Criteria

    To pass TS Inter result, a student must score at least 35% marks in each subject.

  • May 05, 2023 02:13 PM IST

    Details mentioned on TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2023

    Following details are mentioned on TS Inter marks memo:

    Name of student

    Hall ticket number

    Total marks secured

    Result/grade

    Subject-wise marks and grade

  • May 05, 2023 02:07 PM IST

    How to check TS First Year Inter Results 2023 ?

    Go to the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    On the homepage of TSBIE, search for “TS Inter 1st year result 2023” link. 

    Enter your registration number and other details

    TS Inter 1st, 2nd-year results 2023 will be displayed

    Take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ts inter result board exam result

CBSE Board Result 2023 LIVE: Latest updates on Class 10th and 12th results

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 01:58 PM IST

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates:

CBSE Board Result 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date: GBSHSE Class 12 results releasing on May 6

board exams
Published on May 04, 2023 07:51 PM IST

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 date has been announced. GBSHSE Class 12 results will release on May 6, 2023.

Goa Board HSSC Result 2023 Date: GBSHSE Class 12 results releasing on May 6(HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week

board exams
Published on May 04, 2023 04:32 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 is expected to release next week. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results at karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: KSEAB Class 10 results likely next week(Hindustan Time Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CBSE Result 2023 LIVE: List of websites for CBSE Class 10, 12 board results

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 02:03 PM IST

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Live: Latest Updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Latest updates on results(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

board exams
Published on May 03, 2023 02:24 PM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable has been released. Candidates can download the datesheet through the direct link given below.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AP SSC Results 2023: How, where to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result

board exams
Published on May 03, 2023 12:39 PM IST

AP SSC Results 2023 will be announced in due course of time. Candidates can check the list of websites and steps to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result below.

AP SSC Results 2023: How, where to check Andhra Pradesh 10th result (PTI)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

MP Board Results 2023 for 10th, 12th only after May 20, says official

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 04:49 PM IST

MP Board Results 2023 will be announced after May 20, 2023 for Class 10, 12. MPBSE official have confirmed the date.

MP Board Results 2023 for 10th, 12th only after May 20, says official(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS Inter Result 2023 LIVE: TSBIE 1st & 2nd year results awaited

board exams
Updated on May 05, 2023 12:41 PM IST

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: TSBIE will announce IPE 1st, 2nd year results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. Check updates below.

TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates(HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GSEB HSC Result 2023: 65.58% students pass Gujarat Board Class 12th Results

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:25 AM IST

GSEB HSC Result 2023 has been declared. 65.58 percent students have passed Gujarat Board Class 12th Results.

GSEB HSC Result 2023: …% students pass Gujarat Board Class 12th Results(HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GUJCET 2023 Result released at gseb.org, get link

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:05 AM IST

Candidates can check the GUJCET 2023 results on the official website at gseb.org.

GUJCET 2023 Result released at gseb.org, (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

GUJCET Result 2023 released at gseb.org, know how to check

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Candidates can check Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 results on gseb.org.

GUJCET Result 2023 released at gseb.org, know how to check(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023: How to check HSC results at gseb.org

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:03 AM IST

GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check results at gseb.org.

GSEB Gujarat 12th Science Stream Result 2023: How to check HSC results at gseb.org(HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 out at gseb.org; direct link here

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:02 AM IST

Gujarat Board 12th HSC Science stream Result 2023 released at gseb.org.

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 out at gseb.org; direct link here(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Gujarat Board 12th HSC Science Stream Result 2023 declared at gseb.org

board exams
Published on May 02, 2023 09:00 AM IST

GSEB has announced the class 12th or HSC board examination result for science stream today.

Gujarat Board 12th HSC Science Stream Result 2023 declared at gseb.org(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk

GSEB Gujarat HSC (12th) Science stream results out at gseb.org

board exams
Updated on May 02, 2023 09:08 AM IST

Students can check their results on the official website, gseb.org and via WhatsApp, once it is announced.

GSEB to announce Gujarat HSC (12th) Science stream results today
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out