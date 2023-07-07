Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter Supply Result 2023: Telangana Manabadi results out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, know how to check

TS Inter Supply Result 2023: Telangana Manabadi results out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 07, 2023 02:04 PM IST

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter Supply Result 2023 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, released the TS Inter Supply Result 2023 today, July 7. Students can access the TSBIE's official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in, to check their TS Inter results. TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live updates.

TS Inter Supply Result 2023: Telangana Manabadi results out, know how to check(Arvind Yadav/HT photo)

The TS Inter Supplementary 1st, 2nd-year results were declared at 2 pm.

TS Inter supply result 2023 direct link

TS inter supplementary results 2023: How to check results

Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on TS Inter Supplementary result link

Key in your login credentials

Your TS Inter supply results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the Inter supplementary results

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, over 3 lakh applicants registered for the TSBIE first- and second-year supplemental exams. For the first year's extra exam, more than 1.50 lakh candidates showed up, and for the second year's exam, more than 1.20 lakh candidates turned up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ts inter result results board exam result board exams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP