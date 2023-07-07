TS Inter Supply Result 2023: Telangana Manabadi results out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, know how to check
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the TS Inter Supply Result 2023 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE, released the TS Inter Supply Result 2023 today, July 7. Students can access the TSBIE's official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in, to check their TS Inter results. TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live updates.
The TS Inter Supplementary 1st, 2nd-year results were declared at 2 pm.
TS Inter supply result 2023 direct link
TS inter supplementary results 2023: How to check results
Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on TS Inter Supplementary result link
Key in your login credentials
Your TS Inter supply results will be displayed on the screen.
Check the Inter supplementary results
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This year, over 3 lakh applicants registered for the TSBIE first- and second-year supplemental exams. For the first year's extra exam, more than 1.50 lakh candidates showed up, and for the second year's exam, more than 1.20 lakh candidates turned up.