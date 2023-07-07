Home / Education / Board Exams / TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live: TS Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results likely July 7
TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live: TS Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results likely July 7

Jul 07, 2023 10:32 AM IST
TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates on TS Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results. 

TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE will likely announce TS Inter Supply Result 2023 on July 7, 2023. The TS Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results when announced can be checked by all appeared candidates through the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Manabadi TS Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results at results.cgg.gov.in
TS Inter Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Manabadi TS Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results at results.cgg.gov.in(HT file)

A board official told HT that TS Inter Supply result is expected to be announced on July 7 or July 8, 2023.

To check the results, candidates will require their hall ticket number. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for TSBIE 1st year and 2nd year supplementary examination this year. 

TSBIE conducted TS Inter first-year IPASE examination from June 12 to June 16 and the vocational stream examination was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2023. The TS Inter second-year examination was held from June 12 to June 16, 2023. The examination was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    Manabadi results: Number of candidates 

    This year, over 1.50 lakh first year and over 1.20 lakh second year students have appeared for the TS Inter supply examination.

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:13 AM IST

    Supply Results 2023 Inter TS Date 

    TS Inter supply results is expected to be announced on July 7 or July 8, 2023. The exam was held till June 19 and results are expected soon. Once available, details on the result date will be shared here.

  • Jul 07, 2023 10:03 AM IST

    TS Inter supply result date: Likely today or tomorrow 

    TS Inter supply result will likely be announced today, July 7 or tomorrow, July 8, 2023. The time of results has not been announced yet. 

  • Jul 07, 2023 09:53 AM IST

    TS Inter supplementary results 2023: Results on mobile app 

    The Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Supplementary Results will likely be available on mobile app ‘T App Folio’ apart from the official websites.

  • Jul 07, 2023 09:44 AM IST

    TS inter results 2023: Exam dates 

    TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The exams was conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 noon.

  • Jul 07, 2023 09:32 AM IST

    Inter supply results 2023: Where to check scores?

    Official websites where TS Inter supply results will be displayed are:

    examresults.ts.nic.in

    results.cgg.gov.in

    tsbie.cgg.gov.in

  • Jul 07, 2023 09:27 AM IST

    Inter supply results 2023 TS: Re-counting, re-verification fees

    Students can apply for re-counting and re-verification of results on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. An amount of 100 for re-counting and 600 for scanned copies of answer sheets and re-verification is payable. The dates will be announced along with declaration of results.

  • Jul 07, 2023 09:22 AM IST

    TS Inter supply results: Details required to check result

    Login credential needed to check Telangana Inter Supplementary results is hall ticket number. Candidates need to select result year, exam type, category and enter hall ticket number to view marks memo.

  • Jul 07, 2023 09:17 AM IST

    2nd year supplementary result 2023: List of websites 

    tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    results.cgg.gov.in

    examresults.ts.nic.in

  • Jul 07, 2023 09:12 AM IST

    TS Inter 2nd year supplementary results 2023: When was final eam results declared?

    The result of IPE 1st and 2nd year final exams conducted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) was declared on May 9, 2023.

  • Jul 07, 2023 09:07 AM IST

    TS inter 1st year supplementary results 2023: Know the helpline number 

    If students can not download their marks memo, they can contact TSBIE at 04024600110 or raise the issue at bigrs.telangana.gov.in.

  • Jul 07, 2023 09:02 AM IST

    tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2023 supplementary results: Number of candidates 

    Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for TSBIE 1st year and 2nd year supplementary examination this year. More than 1.50 lakh candidates have appeared for first year supplementary examination and more than 1.20 lakh candidates have appeared for second year examination.

  • Jul 07, 2023 08:57 AM IST

    Inter 1st year supplementary results 2023: When was IPASE exam conducted? 

    TSBIE conducted TS Inter first-year IPASE examination from June 12 to June 16 and the vocational stream examination was conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2023. The TS Inter second-year examination was held from June 12 to June 16, 2023. The examination was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm on all days.

  • Jul 07, 2023 08:54 AM IST

    tsbie.cgg.gov.in 2023 results: Login credentials 

    To check the results, candidates will require their hall ticket number. Candidates need to select result year, exam type, category and enter hall ticket number to view marks memo.

  • Jul 07, 2023 08:47 AM IST

    TSBIE supply results 2023: Websites to check 

    tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    results.cgg.gov.in

    examresults.ts.nic.in

  • Jul 07, 2023 08:44 AM IST

    TS inter supplementary results 2023 manabadi: How to check scores?

    Visit the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

    On the homepage, click on TS Inter Supplementary result link

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your TS Inter supply results will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the Inter supplementary results

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jul 07, 2023 08:37 AM IST

    TS Inter Supplementary results 2023 date

    A board official told HT that TS Inter Supply result is expected to be announced on July 7 or July 8, 2023.

  • Jul 07, 2023 08:32 AM IST

    Manabadi Inter Results 2023 TS: Where to check 

    The TS Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results when announced can be checked by all appeared candidates through the official site of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the results can also be checked at manabadi.co.in. 

  • Jul 07, 2023 08:29 AM IST

    Manabadi results: Date and Time 

    Manabadi results for 1st year and 2nd year will likely be announced on July 7 or July 8, 2023. 

tsbie ts inter result

