TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Live: Telangana 10th supplymentary results releasing soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates on Telangana 10th supply results.
TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will declare TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 on July 7, 2023. Telangana 10th supply results will be announced by the Board at 3 pm today. All the appeared candidates can check the results through the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.
There is one more website where result link will be available - results.bsetelangana.org.
TS SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 22, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The TS SSC supply exam was conducted in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 07, 2023 01:09 PM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 12:56 PM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 12:51 PM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 12:42 PM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 12:39 PM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 12:29 PM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 12:23 PM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 12:17 PM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 12:13 PM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 12:08 PM IST
TS SSC supplementary results 2023 manabadi: Final result details
First language: 98.17 percent
Second language: 99.70 percent
Third language: 98.45 percent
Mathematics: 91.65 percent
General Science: 93.91 percent
Social Studies: 98.83 percent
- Jul 07, 2023 12:03 PM IST
TS 10th supplementary result 2023: Passing marks
Candidates who have secured minimum 35 marks out of 100 in each subject except second language is declared pass. Incase of second language, the pass marks is 20 out of 100.
- Jul 07, 2023 11:57 AM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 11:52 AM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 11:47 AM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 11:42 AM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 11:37 AM IST
- Jul 07, 2023 11:33 AM IST
