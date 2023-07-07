TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Live: Telangana 10th supplymentary results releasing soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will declare TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 on July 7, 2023. Telangana 10th supply results will be announced by the Board at 3 pm today. All the appeared candidates can check the results through the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana 10th supply results, direct link at bse.telangana.gov.in

There is one more website where result link will be available - results.bsetelangana.org.

TS SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 22, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The TS SSC supply exam was conducted in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.

