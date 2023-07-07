Home / Education / Board Exams / TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Live: Telangana 10th supplymentary results releasing soon at bse.telangana.gov.in
TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Live: Telangana 10th supplymentary results releasing soon at bse.telangana.gov.in

Jul 07, 2023 01:09 PM IST
TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: Follow the blog for latest updates on Telangana 10th supply results. 

TS SSC Supply Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will declare TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 on July 7, 2023. Telangana 10th supply results will be announced by the Board at 3 pm today. All the appeared candidates can check the results through the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

There is one more website where result link will be available - results.bsetelangana.org. 

TS SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 22, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The TS SSC supply exam was conducted in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 07, 2023 01:09 PM IST

    TS SSC supplementary results 2023: How to check marks?

    Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

    Tap on the Class 10 supply result link

    Enter your roll number and login

    Submit and view marks sheet

    Take a printout for future use

  • Jul 07, 2023 12:56 PM IST

    TS SSC supply result 2023: Login credentials required

    Students can check TS SSC supply results using hall ticket numbers. Results have not been announced yet.

  • Jul 07, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    TS SSC supplementary results 2023: Websites to check 

    BSE Telangana has shared the list of websites where SSC supply results will be displayed:

    bse.telangana.gov.in

    results.bse.telangana.gov.in

    results.bsetelangana.org

  • Jul 07, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    TS SSC supply results: Exam dates

    TS SSC or class 10th supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 22, 2023.

  • Jul 07, 2023 12:39 PM IST

    TS SSC or class 10th supply results: List of websites to check

    results.bsetelangana.org

    bse.telangana.gov.in

    bseresults.telangana.gov.in

  • Jul 07, 2023 12:29 PM IST

    TS SSC results 2023: Steps to check the results

    Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in

    On the homepage, click on Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2023 link 

    A new login page will appear on the screen

    Key in your login credentials

    Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

    Download and take a printout of the same for further reference.

  • Jul 07, 2023 12:23 PM IST

    TS SSC supply results 2023: Keep hall tickets ready 

    Keep your Telangana Class 10th board exam hall ticket number ready. This information will be required to check supply results online.

  • Jul 07, 2023 12:17 PM IST

    TS 10th supplementary result 2023: How to check marks?

    Go to bse.telangana.gov.in.

    Open the result link.

    Login with hall ticket number and check marks.

  • Jul 07, 2023 12:13 PM IST

    SSC Supplementary result 2023 Telangana: Login details required 

    TS SSC result link will be activated at 3 pm today on results.bsetelangana.org. Use your roll number to check it.

  • Jul 07, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    TS SSC supplementary results 2023 manabadi: Final result details 

    First language: 98.17 percent

    Second language: 99.70 percent

    Third language: 98.45 percent

    Mathematics: 91.65 percent

    General Science: 93.91 percent

    Social Studies: 98.83 percent

  • Jul 07, 2023 12:03 PM IST

    TS 10th supplementary result 2023: Passing marks 

    Candidates who have secured minimum 35 marks out of 100 in each subject except second language is declared pass. Incase of second language, the pass marks is 20 out of 100.

  • Jul 07, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    10th supplementary result 2023: List of websites 

    bse.telangana.gov.in

    results.bsetelangana.org

     

  • Jul 07, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    TS SSC supplementary results 2023: How to check scores?

    Visit the official site of BSE Telangana.

    Click on result link and a new page will open.

    Press Telangana SSC Supply results 2023 link available on the page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jul 07, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    TS SSC supply results 2023: When was exam conducted? 

    TS SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 14 to June 22, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The TS SSC supply exam was conducted in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on all days.

  • Jul 07, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    SSC result 2023: Where to check 

    All the appeared candidates can check the results through the official site of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

    There are two more websites where result link will be available - bse.telangana.gov.in, resuts.bsetelangana.org.

  • Jul 07, 2023 11:37 AM IST

    TS 10th supplementary result 2023 release date

    TS 10th supplementary result 2023 release date is July 7, 2023 at 3 pm. 

  • Jul 07, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    SSC supplementary result 2023 Telangana: Date and Time 

    Date: July 7, 2023

    Time: 3 pm 

board exam result

