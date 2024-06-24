TS Inter Supply Results 2024: Direct link to download IPASE 1st, 2nd year marks memo, check here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the TS Inter 1st, 2nd year Supply results 2024. Candidates who took the the examinations can check their scores on the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Latest updates on TS Inter Supply Results 2024 TS Inter Supply Results 2024: Direct link to download IPASE 1st, 2nd year marks memo.

To check their scores, candidates will need to enter their hall ticket numbers on the login page.

Notably, the Telangana board IPE Advanced Supplementary Exam 2024 was held from May 24 to June 1.Before announcing the TS Inter Supply results, the board shared with students the results of re-verification and recounting of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) marks.

It may be mentioned here that the TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results for the annual public examinations were announced on April 24. Candidates who were not satisfied with their marks had the option to apply for re-counting and re-evaluation.

Furthermore, candidates who did not qualify in the exam or sought to improve their marks appeared for the Supplementary exam.

Also worth mentioning here, the overall pass percentage this year in Class 12 or IPE 2nd year was 64.19 per cent and it was 60.01 per cent for Class 11 or IPE 1st year.

A total of 4,78,723 students appeared for the IPE 1st year exam, of whom 2,87,261 qualified. In the IPE 2nd year, 5,02,280 candidates appeared for the public examination, out of which, 3,22,432 had qualified.

How to download TS Inter Supply Result 2024

Visit the board website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Open the result or marks memo download page.

Select the exam name (IPASE), class (1st or 2nd year) and the stream (Science, Arts or Vocational).

Enter the hall ticket number.

Submit and check your result.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.