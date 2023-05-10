TS SSC Results 2023: List of websites to check Telangana Board 10th result

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, will announce the Telangana TS SSC 10th Result 2023 on May 10 at 12 noon. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website of BSE Telangana. For updates follow the TS SSC live blog.

Telangana SSC results: List of websites to check the

bse.telangana.gov.in

bseresults.telangana.gov.in

Telangana SSC Results 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of BSE Telangana.

Click on the result link and a new page will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

This year, the Telangana SSC board exam was conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023, across the state. Around 5 lakh students took the exam and are waiting for the results.