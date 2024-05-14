Udhampur school achieves 100% pass percentage feat in CBSE class 12 results

Students at Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur showcased remarkable performance, with several students achieving scores of 90 percent and higher in the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam results that were announced on Monday. The school community erupted in joy upon learning that the students who sat for their class 12th exams achieved success, resulting in a 100 percent pass percentage for the school.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

Fifteen students from the school secured marks of 90 percent and above. Among them are Saksham Gupta (96 percent), Vansh Sharma (95 percent), Saksham Dubey (94 percent), Hardik Mahajan (94 percent), Mridul Gupta (94 percent), Krishnav Badkulia (93 percent), Prakeiti (92 percent), Muskan Gupta (92 percent), Prachi Gupta (92 percent), Anjali Rajput (91 percent), Bhumi Sharma (91 percent), Manasvi (91 percent), Purnima (91 percent), Simran Sharma (90 percent), and Raghav (90 percent).

The school community erupted in joy upon learning that the students who sat for their class 12th exams achieved success, resulting in a 100 percent pass percentage for the school.

Expressing their gratitude, the top performers attributed their success to the support and guidance provided by teachers and parents.

Satakshi Gupta, who hails from the Medical stream, said, "I am a student of Brahmrishi Bawra Shanti Vidya Peeth School and I scored 90 percent. I would like to attribute my success to my parents and teachers. Along with them, I am also very happy with my result."

Saksham Dubey, who scored 94 percent said, "I am from the Humanities stream and I scored 94 percent. I would attribute my success to my parents, teachers, and Principal sir. The school's hard work and discipline motivated us to work hard and achieve good results. The school always inspired and motivated us."

The overall pass percentage of 93.60 percent was recorded for class 10 and class 12 was registered at 87.98 percent.

For class X, a 98.61 percent pass percentage was recorded in the overall Delhi region. 94.75 percent of girls passed the exam whereas 92.71 percent of boys passed the exam with the girls outshining boys by 2.04 percent.

For class XII, a 94.9 percent pass percentage was recorded in the overall Delhi region. 91.52 percent of girls passed the exam whereas 85.12 percent of boys passed the exam with the girls outshining boys by 2.04 percent.

