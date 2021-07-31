Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check UPMSP Results
board exams

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check UPMSP Results

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 declared today, July 31, 2021. Candidates can go through the list of websites to check UPMSP results below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 04:13 PM IST
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: List of websites to check UPMSP Results(Sunil Ghosh / HT file)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 on July 31, 2021. The UPMSP result is now out. The registered candidates for Class 10, 12 exams can check their results on the official site of UPMSP and other websites.

This year 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state and 29,94,312 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams. The result for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be available in the list of websites given below.

How to check UP Board Result 2021 on HT Portal

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 Live Updates

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: List of websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

The Class 10, 12 board exams in the state were cancelled this year due to rise in COVID 19 cases by the state government. Later the board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.

As per the assessment criteria, marks for class 12 will be determined on the basis of average marks obtained by a student in classes 10 and 11. The Board will not release any merit list this year as the students will be promoted without exams. The official update on the conduct of the press conference for the announcement of the result has not been made yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upmsp.edu.in up board exam results upresult
TRENDING NEWS

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch

Katha Samrat
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP