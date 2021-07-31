UP board class 10, 12 result 2021 latest updates: Download board result now
- UP board class 10, 12 result has been declared. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the class 10 and 12 result on upresults.nic.in. Students can download roll number from official website to check result
The UP Board result 2021 for class 10, class 12 will be declared on July 31. The UP board result will be released at 3.30 pm at upresults.nic.in. Students can check the result using their roll number.
The UP board result 2021 is available on the HT results portal. Students check the result following this link
https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/up-board-result
This year 56,03,813 candidates had registered for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state out of which 29,94,312 are Class 12 students and 26,09,501 are Class 10 students.
CBSE class 10 students in the state will receive the result on the official website of the board, cbseresults.nic.in.
Students have not been to school since March 2020. Schools have remained shut due to COVID-19 pandemic. Students can download the UP board result 2021 marksheet, pass certificate, and migration certificate from the DigiLocker account.
UP board result 2021 should be checked from official websites only.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 31, 2021 04:46 PM IST
State Education Minister congratulates students
-
JUL 31, 2021 04:43 PM IST
UP board result 2021: Know evaluation criteria
For intermediate (class 12) students, the board considered 50% marks obtained in class 10, then 40% in class 11 and the remaining 10% obtained by students in the pre-board examination of class 12.
Likewise in high school, 50% marks was calculated on the basis of total marks obtained in class 9 and 50% of marks scored in class 10 pre-board.
For the intermediate, examinations are conducted in five streams, including humanities, science, agriculture, commerce and vocational. There are a few disciplines in which practical exams are also held.
-
JUL 31, 2021 04:42 PM IST
UP board result 2021: 99.53% class 10 passed
In high school 99.53% of the total registered over 29.96 lakh candidates passed the exam.
-
JUL 31, 2021 04:41 PM IST
UP board result 2021: 97.88% class 12 students passed
In intermediate 97.88% out of the total registered 26.10 lakh candidates passed the exam. in high school 99.53% of the total registered over 29.96 lakh candidates passed the exam.
-
JUL 31, 2021 04:37 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has congratulated students
-
JUL 31, 2021 04:30 PM IST
UP board result 2021: Students can check result using roll number
UP board class 10, 12 result has been declared. Students can check result using their roll number.
-
JUL 31, 2021 04:10 PM IST
UP board result 2021 declared
UP board class 12 result direct link: http://upresults.nic.in/IntermediateResult.aspx
UP board class 10 result direct link:
http://upresults.nic.in/HighSchoolResult.aspx
-
JUL 31, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Steps to check UP board results on HT Portal
Visit the board exams page of Hindustan Times
Click on UP board results link
Click on UP board 10th results link if you want to see 10th results
Click on UP board 12th results link if you want to see 12th results
Key in your credentials and submit
Your results will be declared on screen
-
JUL 31, 2021 03:38 PM IST
UP board class 10, 12 result time update
It is likely that the UP board class 10, 12 result will be released at 4 pm. The result was scheduled to be released at 3.30 pm.
-
JUL 31, 2021 03:32 PM IST
UP board result 2021 will be available on HT results portal
The UP board result 2021 will be available on the HT results portal. Students check the result following this link
https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/up-board-result
-
JUL 31, 2021 03:24 PM IST
UP board result shortly, download roll number
Class 10 students are suggested to download their roll number online to check board result.
Class 12 students can find their roll number in their admit card.
-
JUL 31, 2021 03:18 PM IST
UP board result 2021 for class 10, 12 soon
Uttar Pradesh class 10, 12 board results will be released at 3.30 pm. Over 50 lakh students in the state will receive the result today at the same time.
-
JUL 31, 2021 03:13 PM IST
UP board class 10, 12 result 2021: Know where to check
So far, the UP board has not given any mobile app list where the list will be hosted.
UP board class 10, 12 result 2021 will be released on the official website upresults.nic.in.
Students should therefore only check the result from the website.
-
JUL 31, 2021 03:09 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had also congratulated CBSE students
-
JUL 31, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Up board 10th, 12th result soon
UP board results will be released in less than 30 minutes. Students who have registered for the board exams can check the result at upresults.nic.in.
This year board exams have not been held in the state.
-
JUL 31, 2021 03:05 PM IST
UP board results: Schools will issue original document
The original marksheet will be issued by the UPMSP through schools. The online result copy is just a representational copy.
"The Results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board/university. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board/university," the result portal says.
-
JUL 31, 2021 03:04 PM IST
UP board results: Dummy format to check class 10, 12 result
Here's the dummy format to check UP board class 10,12 result.
-
JUL 31, 2021 03:02 PM IST
UP board result 2021: List of official websites
Students have to check the UP board result at upresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.
The result related updates can be found at upmsp.edu.in.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:58 PM IST
CBSE 12th students had received their result on July 30. PM Modi had congratulated the students
In CBSE 12th result 2021 Prayagaraj region registered over 95% pass.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:57 PM IST
UP board result soon: State education minister congratulates CBSE students
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:53 PM IST
UP board result: No toppers this year
This year there will be no toppers as the board has prepared the marks and given an estimated marks to students.
Unlike previous years, students have not be evaluated, they have been given imputed marks.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:49 PM IST
UP board result today: In Prayagaraj region, CBSE 12th students registered over 95% pass
In the CBSE 12th result which was declared on July 31, students of Prayagaraj secured more than 95% pass this year.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:40 PM IST
UP board result 2021 class 10 check by roll number
Class 10 students didnt receive their roll number this year as the board exams were not held. The roll number is usually mentioned in the admit card.
To help class 10 students download their UP board result, UPMSP has released their roll number online.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:38 PM IST
UP board result 2021: Class 12 science students appearing for JEE Main: Important update
The class 12 science students appearing for JEE main can expect their results next month. The engineering entrance exam, JEE Main, is currently in its third phase. The last phase of the exam will be held in August-September.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:31 PM IST
UP board result 2021: Class 10, 12 result of the largest education board today
Over 50 lakh students will receive the UP board result 2021 today. UPMSP is the largest education board in the world. This is the first time in the history the results have been in a non-traditional way.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:30 PM IST
UP board result 2021 date, time update
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:28 PM IST
UP Board result 2021: All state boards to declare result by July 31
The Supreme Court had ordered all state boards, CBSE and CISCE to release the class 10 and class 12 results by July 31. While many state boards have adhered to it many others have deviated.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:27 PM IST
UP board result 2021 soon: Here's what students should do
Instead of looking for quicker options to check result, students should always wait for the UP board website to generate the result link.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:24 PM IST
UP Board result: CISCE students can apply for improvement exam
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:23 PM IST
UP board result 2021 soon: Important updates for ICSE, ISC students
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:23 PM IST
UP board result 2021: No merit list this year
This year there will be no merit list as the UP board result 2021 has been prepared under exceptional circumstances, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said earlier.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:22 PM IST
UP board result 2021: A better pass percentage is expected this year
Going with the performance of other state boards, which have followed the alternative assessment policy, the UP board is also expected to register a good performance this year.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:20 PM IST
UP board result 2021: Know when to check
The UP board result 2021 will be released at 3.30 pm, the board has confirmed. Students should be ready with their roll numbers to check the result.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:18 PM IST
UP board result 2021: Know where to check result
Class 10, 12 students can check UP board result 2021 from the official website upresults.nic.in.
Students need their roll number to check the result.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:15 PM IST
UP board result 2021 today: What's next for class 10 students
Class 10 students in the state can start preparing for class 11 admission. These students should regularly monitor news and admission related updates on class 11.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:14 PM IST
UP board result 2021 today: What's next for class 12 students
Class 12 students should apply for higher education courses like undergraduate courses after the class 12 result is out. In order to save an academic year of students, the state governments decided to cancel exams and release class 12 result in a different way.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:13 PM IST
UP Board result 2021: Less than 1.5 hours for the result
The UP board will release the class 10, 12 result at 3.30 pm. Class 12 students should keep their admit card in hand. Class 10 students should download the roll number from website.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:12 PM IST
UP board result 2021 direct link
UP board result 2021 will be available on the official website upresults.nic.in. Students should check the result from the direct link only.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:10 PM IST
UP board result 2021: Important points students should know
Students should download the UP board result 2021 from the official website. The official website of UPMSP result is supported by NIC> Students can login using their roll number and other details and download the result copy.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:09 PM IST
UP board result 2021: Know when Special exam would commence
An announcement regarding the special exam, will be available on the website of the UPMSP. It is likely that the board may conduct special exam for those students who are not satisfied with the alternative marking policy.
These students may have to register separately for the special exam.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:08 PM IST
UP board result 2021 to be checked online only
Since schools have remained close from March 2020, students should try not to go outside and try checking their result from the official website, upresults.nic.in.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:07 PM IST
UP board result 2021: UPMSP may not allow rechecking, special exam likely to be held
To give students a fair chance, tt is likely that the Board will conduct a special exam for those who are not satisfied with their board exam marks. An announcement regarding the special exam will be announced in the press conference.
For this year it is not clear whether the board will allow candidates to recheck as per old procedure or else it will give a different option to candidates to improve their marks.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:05 PM IST
UP board result 2021: Know how to download result from DigiLocker
UP board result for class 10, 12 will be available on DigiLocker. The DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme. It aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.
Here's how to create an account in DigiLocker
Click on https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f
Enter your name as per Aadhaar card
Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card
Specify your gender
Enter your mobile number
Set a 6 digit security PIN
Enter your email ID
Enter your Aadhaar number
Submit the details
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:04 PM IST
UP board result 2021: 74.63% had passed in class 12 last year
Last year, in the UP board class 12 result the total pass percentage was 74.63 in which the girls pass percentage was 81.96 per cent and the boys pass percentage was 68.88 per cent. Girls pass percentage remained high by 13.06%.
The UP board 12th result was released on June 27.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:04 PM IST
UP board result 2021: 83% had passed class 10 last year
In 2020, in the UP board 10th result the overall pass percentage was 83%. The result was declared. A total of 30,24,632 candidates had registered for the UP 10th Board examinations.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:02 PM IST
UP board result 2021 for both class 10, 12 on the same day
Like the previous year, the UP board, UPMSP, will release class 10, 12 results on the same day.
Students can check the result at upresults.nic.in.
Last year also the UP board 10th result, UP board 12th result came on the same day, June 27.
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:01 PM IST
UP board result 2021: Know how to check UPMSP class 10, 12 result
Students can check the UP board result 2021 from the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
The UP board 10th result 2021 and UP board 12th result 2021 can be checked using the following steps:
Go to the official websites mentioned above
Click on the UP 10th result 2021 or the UP board 12th result 2021 link
Enter the roll number
Enter the date of birth
Enter any other details asked
Submit the details
Download the UP 10th result 2021 or the UP board 12th result 2021 copy
-
JUL 31, 2021 02:00 PM IST
UP board result for class 10, 12 today
The UP board result for class 10 and 12 will be released today.
The UPMSP has confirmed the UP 10th, 12th result 2021 date and time. The UP results 2021 will be released at 3.30 pm today at upresults.nic.in.
