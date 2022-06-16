UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results latest updates
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will announce UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 likely in second week of June, 2022. The UPMSP Class 10, 12 results when declared will be available on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in. The result for 10th, 12th can also be checked on other website- upresults.nic.in.
The Class 10 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 and Class 12 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 in the state. A total of 51,92,689 students had registered but only 47,75,749 students out of them had finally appeared in the exams. A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 board exams.
The Board completed the evaluation process of more than 2.25 crore Class 10, 12 answer sheets in the month of May. UPMSP has directed the chief head examiners and examiners to award equal marks to all the examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in around a dozen subjects of Class 12 and seven core subjects of Class 10, this year.
Follow all the updates here:
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 02:15 PM
UP Board Results 2022: Practical exam details
Around 1.05 lakh students who failed to appear in their intermediate practical examination-2022 of the UP Board were given a chance again. The practical exams for such candidates who missed them owing to any reason were conducted from May 17 to 20, 2022 in the state.
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 02:12 PM
Where was UP Board English paper cancelled
The districts in which the exam was cancelled following the paper leak includes Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 02:06 PM
UPMSP Result 2022 for Class 10, 12: Evaluation process completed
The evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer sheets of Class 10 and class 12 examinees of 2022 undertaken at 271 centers spread across the state has been completed in May 2022.
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 01:56 PM
UP board result 2022 class 10, class 12: List of websites
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 01:50 PM
Uttar Pradesh Board Results 2022: No official update yet
UP board result 2022 date have not been disclosed by UPMSP yet. The Class 10, 12 result date can checked by candidates from the official site of UPMSP.
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 01:41 PM
UP Board Class 10 Result 2022: When was exam conducted
Uttar Pradesh Board conducted Class 10 Board examinations from March 24 to April 13, 2022 in the state at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in offline mode.
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 01:35 PM
UP Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Exams conducted with 30 percent reduced syllabus
This year, UP board 10th, 12th exams was conducted on 30% reduced syllabi, considering the impact of COVID-19 on academic activities of this year's batch. However, many questions in the exam were from this reduced portion, for which the board has decided to give students bonus marks.
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 01:25 PM
UPMSP High School, Intermediate Result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of upresults.nic.in.
Click on UP Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done, your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 01:19 PM
UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022: Number of examinees
This year, a total of 51,92,689 students had registered for UP board Class 10, 12 exams and 47,75,749 of them appeared in the exams.
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 01:12 PM
Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Result: What Chief Minister said
CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday had expressed his concern and disappointment over the delay in the UP Board 10th 12th Result 2022. He has asked the officials to announce the result date and time soon.
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 01:05 PM
UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Where to check
UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 will be announced by second week of June, 2022. The result for High School and Intermediate can be checked on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
Thu, 16 Jun 2022 12:58 PM
UPMSP Board Results 2022: Date and Time
UPMSP Board Results 2022 date and time have not been disclosed by the Board yet. As per officials, the Class 10, 12 results will be announced in second week of June 2022.