UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2021 Live Updates: UPMSP class 10, 12 results today

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the class 10th and 12th result today. The UP 10th, 12th result will be released at 3.30 pm, an official statement has said.

The UP result 2021 will be the first board result in the state. CBSE class 12 students in the state have already received their result on July 30. CBSE class 10 students in the state will receive their result next week.

This year the UP results have been prepared in a non-traditional manner following an alternative assessment policy as board exams could not be held this year due to the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

UP 10th result 2021 will be available on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UP 12th result 2021 will be available on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Students will be required to have their roll numbers in hand to check the UP result 2021.