Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared UP Board 10th Result 2024 on April 20, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for High School examination can check Uttar Pradesh Class 10th results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. The results for Class 10 can also be checked at upresults.nic.in. UP Board 10th Result 2024 Live Updates UP Board 10th Result 2024: Uttar Pradesh Class 10th results declared

This year UPMSP 10th board examination was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024 at various examination centres in the state. The UP Board Class 10 board examinations was conducted in two shifts on all dates- first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

A total of 29,47,311 candidates registered for the Class 10 board examination this year. The Board has appointed 94,802 examiners for the evaluation work of 1.76 crore answer sheets of Class 10.

All those candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results by following the steps given below.

UP Board 10th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in.

Click on UP Board Result 2024 link for Class 10 or Class 12.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.