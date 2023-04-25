Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board 12th Result 2023 declared, result link soon at upresults.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 25, 2023 02:21 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the class 12th result on April 25. Candidates can check the UPMSP class 12th result from the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. For updates follow the UP Board results live update

In addition to the official website UP Board results will be available on the HT Education portal.

Direct link to check results at HT Portal

This year, 58,85,745 candidates registered for the examination of which 31,16,487 were Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students. The UP Board exams started on February 16 and concluded on March 4. The Board had appointed 1,43,933 examiners to evaluate 1.33 crore intermediate answer sheets. The work started on March 18, 2023, at 258 evaluation centres across UP.

UP Board results 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

Look for the result link

Key in your login details

Your UP board result will appear on the screen.

