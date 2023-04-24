Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board Results 2023 live updates, UPMSP class 10th, 12th releasing on April 25 at upresults.nic.in
UP Board Results 2023 live updates, UPMSP class 10th, 12th releasing on April 25 at upresults.nic.in

board exams
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 09:24 PM IST

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP class 10th, 12th result to be declared on April 25

UPMSP class 10th, 12th result releasing on April 25
UPMSP class 10th, 12th result releasing on April 25
ByHT Education Desk
UPMSP class 10th, 12th: UP Board high school and intermediate examination-2023 results will be announced on Tuesday, April 25. UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website at results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites UP Board class 10th and 12th result will be available on the Hindustan Times Web portal.

Here's the direct link to check result

58,85,745 candidates had registered for examinations this year, comprising 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students. 

A total of 4,31,571 students including 2,08,953 class 10 students and 2,22,618 class 12 students, did not show up for the exam. The UP Board exams this year began on February 16 and ended on March 4.

The evaluation process of answer sheets started on March 18 and ended on April 1, 2023, at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 24, 2023 09:23 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Toppers names and passpercent releasing tomorrow

    The results,  pass percentage, the toppers name and other details will also be released tomorrow, April 25

  • Apr 24, 2023 09:20 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Last year result was announced on June 18

    Last year, UP Board Class 10,and 12 results were announced on June 18, 2022.

  • Apr 24, 2023 09:14 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Dates and time

    UP Board high school and Intermediate examination-2023 result dates: April 25

    UP Board high school and Intermediate examination-2023 result time: 1: 30pm.

  • Apr 24, 2023 09:12 PM IST

    UP Board results 2023: Results will be available on hindustantimes.com

    The UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be available on the hondustantimes.com.

  • Apr 24, 2023 09:07 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Websites to check

    upmsp.edu.in 

     upresults.nic.in

  • Apr 24, 2023 09:04 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Results tomorrow

    UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be released tomorrow, April 25.

  • Apr 24, 2023 09:01 PM IST

    UP Board results 2023 : 3.19 crore answer sheets were evaluated

    A total of 3.19 crore answer sheets were evaluated by 1,43,933 examiners in total. This includes over 1.86 crore high school answer sheets for which 89,698 examiners were appointed, and another 1.33 crore intermediate exam answer sheets for which 54,235 examiners were appointed.

  • Apr 24, 2023 08:56 PM IST

    UP Board exam 2023 result: Exam was held in 8,753 exam centres

    The UP Board class 10th and 12th  examination was conducted at 8,753 exam centres spread across 75 districts of the state.

  • Apr 24, 2023 08:52 PM IST

    UP Board exam 2023: Exam dates

    In this academic year, the UP Board exams started on February 16 and ended on March 4.

  • Apr 24, 2023 08:52 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: 4,31,571 candidates didn't turn up for exam

    4,31,571 students, including 2,08,953 students from class 10 and 2,22,618 from class 12, did not show up for the exam. 

  • Apr 24, 2023 08:50 PM IST

    UP Board class 10th and 12th result 2023: Evaluation process commenced from March 18

    The evaluation work of answer sheets started on March 18 and ended on April 1, 2023, at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state.

  • Apr 24, 2023 08:43 PM IST

    UP Board result 2023: List of websites

    UP board class 10th and 12th results will be available on upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

  • Apr 24, 2023 08:41 PM IST

    UPMSP Board exam 2023: Class 10th and 12th results tomorrow

    UP Board high school and intermediate examination-2023 results will be declared on Tuesday, April 25 at 1.30 pm at Prayagraj headquarter.

