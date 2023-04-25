UP Board 10th Results 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10 results releasing today

UP Board 10th Results 2023 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will release UP Board 10th Results 2023 on April 25, 2023 at 1.30 pm. Candidates can check the results through the official site of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in.

The result will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials. The UPMSP results can also be checked on HT Portal Education page soon after declaration.

This year 58,85,745 candidates had registered for examinations out of which 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students.

The UP Board exams this year began on February 16 and ended on March 4 for Class 12 and from February 16 to March 3 for Class 10. The evaluation process of answer sheets started on March 18 and ended on April 1, 2023, at 258 evaluation centres spread across the state. Latest Updates on results, direct link, toppers and other details below.

