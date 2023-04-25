Home / Education / Board Exams / UPMSP UP board Class 10th results out, Priyanshi Soni tops, 89.78% students pass

UPMSP UP board Class 10th results out, Priyanshi Soni tops, 89.78% students pass

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 25, 2023 01:53 PM IST

UPMSP UP board Class 10th results have been declared. Check pass percentage here.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 25 announced UP board results 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. These results will be available on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in and hindustantimes.com. UP board result 2023 live updates

UPMSP UP board Class 10th results out, x tops, y students pass(File photo)
UPMSP UP board Class 10th results out, x tops, y students pass(File photo)

This year, Priyansi Soni, who scored 98.33% has emerged as the overall topper in Class 10.

A total of 58 lakh students appeared in Class 10 and 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh this year. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 89.78 percent.

The Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3. Students can also check their results on HT portal, using the link given below.

UP board result 2023 on HT portal.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upmsp up board result
upmsp up board result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out