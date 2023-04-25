UPMSP UP board Class 10th results out, Priyanshi Soni tops, 89.78% students pass

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 25 announced UP board results 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. These results will be available on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in and hindustantimes.com. UP board result 2023 live updates UPMSP UP board Class 10th results out, x tops, y students pass(File photo)

This year, Priyansi Soni, who scored 98.33% has emerged as the overall topper in Class 10.

A total of 58 lakh students appeared in Class 10 and 12 final exams in Uttar Pradesh this year. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 89.78 percent.

The Class 10 board exam was conducted from February 16 to March 3. Students can also check their results on HT portal, using the link given below.

UP board result 2023 on HT portal.