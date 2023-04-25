Home / Education / Board Exams / UP Board 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP Intermediate result soon at upresults.nic.in
Live

UP Board 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP Intermediate result soon at upresults.nic.in

board exams
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 12:54 PM IST

UP Board 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: Up Intermediate result today April 25 at 1: 30 pm. Follow for updates.

UP Board 12th Results 2023 Live: UPMSP Intermediate result soon at upresults.nic.in
UP Board 12th Results 2023 Live: UPMSP Intermediate result soon at upresults.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Intermediate or class 12th result today April 25 at 1: 30 pm. The UP Board class 12th results will be available on upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board High School or class 10th results will also be released today.

Apart from the official websites the UP Board result will be hosted on the Hindustan Times portal.

Here's the direct link to check the result

The UP board conducted class 12th exams were conducted from February 16 to March 4. 

UP Board results 2023 Live updates for Class 10, 12 can be checked here 

 This year, 58,85,745 applicants have registered for the high school and intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students.  A total of  2,22,618 class 12th students did not show up for the tests. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 25, 2023 12:54 PM IST

     UPMSP Result 2023: 27,69,258 students registered for class 12

    This year a total of 27,69,258 students have registered for the UPMSP Intermediate or class 12th examination.

  • Apr 25, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    upmspresults.up.nic.in results 2023: Who will announce the results

    Dibyakant Shukla, secretary of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the result.

  • Apr 25, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    UP Board 12th Result 2023: Results at 1: 30 pm 

    UP Intermediate result 2023
    UP Intermediate result 2023

    UP Board will announce the class 12th results at 1: 30 pm. Stay tuned for updates.

  • Apr 25, 2023 12:37 PM IST

    12th class result 2023 check online up board

    12th class result 2023 can be checked on the official websites and HT Portal after 1.30 pm. The press conference to announce the results will be begin in an hour. 

  • Apr 25, 2023 12:28 PM IST

    UP board class 12 result 2023: How to download 12th marksheet UP Board?

    Visit the official sites- upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in

    Click on the exam result link for Class 12 results 2023 link available on the home page. 

    Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth. 

    Submit and view UP board result 2023 marksheet. 

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Apr 25, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    UP board Intermediate result 2023: List of websites

    Ht Portal education page 

    upmsp.edu.in

    upresults.nic.in

  • Apr 25, 2023 12:15 PM IST

    upmspresults.up.nic.in 12th result: Number of candidates 

    This year, 58,85,745 applicants have registered for the high school and intermediate exams, including 31,16,487 class 10 students and 27,69,258 class 12 students.

  • Apr 25, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    UP board result 2023 12th: When results will be out 

    UP board result 2023 12th will be announced shortly. The press conference will begin at 1.30 pm and then the results will be declared. 

  • Apr 25, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    UP Board results 2023: Know how to check

    Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

    Look for the result link

    Key in your login details

    Your UP board result will appear on the screen.

  • Apr 25, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    UP Board Results 2023 at HT Portal: How to check

    Visit the official site of HT Portal at hindustantimes.com.

    Click on Education page from the left side of the page search bar.

    A new page will open where candidates can click on board exam page link.

    Click on UP Board result page available on the website.

    Now, Class 10 or Class 12 result links will be displayed.

    Press the required link and fill in the details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the results and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Apr 25, 2023 11:37 AM IST

    UP Board class 12th result 2023: Result at 1: 30 pm

    UP Board class 10th and 12th exam results today, April 25.

  • Apr 25, 2023 11:35 AM IST

    UP Board Intermediate Result 2023: 27, 69,258  candidates registered for exam

    A total of 27,69,258 students, had registered for the class 12th examination of which 2,22,618 class 12 students didn't appear for the examination.

  • Apr 25, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    UP Intermediate Result 2023: Where to check result

    upresults.nic.in

    upmsp.edu.in

    hindustantimes.com

  • Apr 25, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    UP Board result 2023: Intermediate result today

    UP Board intermediate or class 12th examination 2023 results will be declared on Tuesday, April 25 at 1.30 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up board 12th results up board

UP Board Results 2023 at HT Portal: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 result

board exams
Published on Apr 25, 2023 11:40 AM IST

UP Board Results 2023 at HT Portal will be available soon after declaration. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check results.

UP Board Results 2023 at HT Portal: How to check UPMSP Class 10, 12 result(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UP Board 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP Intermediate result soon

board exams
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 12:54 PM IST

UP Board 12th Results 2023 Live Updates: Up Intermediate result today April 25 at 1: 30 pm. Follow for updates.

UP Board 12th Results 2023 Live: UPMSP Intermediate result soon at upresults.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UP Board 10th Results 2023 LIVE: UPMSP Class 10 results releasing soon

board exams
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 12:49 PM IST

UP Board 10th Results 2023 Live Updates: UPMSP results at 1.30 pm today. Follow UP 10th Result 2023 updates like topper list, pass percentage, direct link here.

UP Board 10th Results 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPMSP to announce UP Board Class 10th results today

board exams
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 07:20 AM IST

UPMSP UP board 10th result 2023: Students can check their scores on upresults.nic.in and on upmsp.edu.in, when available.

UPMSP UP board Class 10 result 2023 today on upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results releasing today

board exams
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 07:21 AM IST

UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th results 2023: Candidates can check their results on upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and HT portal.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results today(PTI Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

UPMSP UP Board Results 2023 Live: Class 10th, 12th result at 1:30 PM, link here

board exams
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 12:50 PM IST

UPMSP UP Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 results will be announced at 1:30 pm on upresuts.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, direct link given inside.

UPMSP UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2023 Live Updates
ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 on Apr 25 , know how to check

board exams
Published on Apr 24, 2023 05:19 PM IST

UP Board Intermediate and Highschool result releasing on April 25.

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2023 on Apr 25 , know how to check
ByHT Education Desk

UP Board Result 2023 date & time: UP 10th, 12th result today

board exams
Updated on Apr 25, 2023 09:53 AM IST

UPMSP Class 10, and 12 results are to be declared on April 25 at upresults.nic.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 releasing on April 25
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala SSLC results releasing on May 20: Know how to check

board exams
Published on Apr 24, 2023 02:50 PM IST

Kerala SSLC or class 10th result will be announced on May 20.

Kerala SSLC results releasing on April 29 at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

Kerala SSLC result 2023 date: Kerala Class 10 exam result date announced

board exams
Updated on Apr 24, 2023 03:06 PM IST

When is Kerala SSLC result 2023? Check the date of result announcement below.

Kerala SSLC result 2023 date announced, check here(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Revision, revision & revision is success mantra of K'taka 2nd PUC topper Ananya

board exams
Published on Apr 21, 2023 06:16 PM IST

Karnataka PUC II result 2023: Karnataka PUC II topper Ananya KA talks to HT digital. She reveals her success mantra.

Ananya KA, 18-year-old, Class 12 commerce student at Alvas PU College in Moodbidri, Mangalore. She has topped the Karnataka II PUC exam. The results were announced on Friday, April 21. (Handout)
ByNilesh Mathur

CBSE Board Result 2023: How, where to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results

board exams
Published on Apr 21, 2023 05:09 PM IST

CBSE Board Result 2023 will be announced in due course of time. Candidates can check Class 10, 12 results through various platforms below.

CBSE Board Result 2023: How, where to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka 2nd Year PUC Results 2023: Ananya K A tops exam with 100% marks

board exams
Published on Apr 21, 2023 02:03 PM IST

Ananya K A of the commerce stream has emerged as an overall topper.

Chairman Dr m Mohan alva and Principal Mohammed Sadakath with topper
ByHT Education Desk

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Supplementary exam registration to begin today

board exams
Published on Apr 21, 2023 11:32 AM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023 is out. The Karnataka Class 12 supplementary exam registration will begin today at kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2023: Supplementary exam registration to begin today
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Karnataka KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Result 2023 out at karresults.nic.in, link here

board exams
Published on Apr 21, 2023 10:51 AM IST

Karnataka KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Result 2023 has been declared. The direct link to check the results of Karnataka Class 12 is given below.

Karnataka KSEEB 2nd Year PUC Result 2023 out at karresults.nic.in, link here (HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out