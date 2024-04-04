 UP Board Result 2024: UPMSP warns against fraud calls done for increasing marks, passing candidates - Hindustan Times
UP Board Result 2024: UPMSP warns against fraud calls done for increasing marks, passing candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 04, 2024 07:31 PM IST

UPMSP has warned the students and their parents against the fraud calls done to them for increasing marks, and passing candidates.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has issued a notice against the fraud calls done by cyber fraudsters to students and parents luring them to increase marks, pass candidates in UP Board examination 2024.

UP Board Result 2024: UPMSP issues notice against fraud calls (PTI File)

The official notice shared by Dibyakant Shukla, Department Of Education, Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parisad(UP BOARD) on his official Twitter account states that cyber thugs are extorting money from the candidates and their parents by luring the students who appeared for UP Board 10th, 12th examination to increase the marks and passing them in the exam.

The Board has urged all the appeared candidates and their parents not to pay heed to such phone calls and immediately inform the District School Inspector of their district about this.

However, this is not the first time cyber fraudsters are making such an attempt to extort money. In the past years also, they have tried to do it and so an FIR was lodged against the cyber fraudsters who were making such fraudulent attempts.

UP Board exam 2024 was conducted from February 22 to March 9, 2024 for Class 10, 12. This year, a total of 29,47,311 candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination and 25,77,997 for the intermediate. The total number of registered candidates was 55,25,308.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2024: List of websites to check UPMSP 10th, 12th scores, result likely this month

The evaluation process concluded on March 31 and UP Board Result 2024 is expected to be announced this month, April 2024. However, no official date has been announced by UPMSP for now.

Exam and College Guide
