UP Board Result 2024: List of websites to check UPMSP 10th, 12th scores, result likely this month

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) completed the evaluation work of 2.85 crore answer sheets of High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) answer sheets in a record time of 12 days, and it expected to declare the results later this month. Over 55 lakh students who appeared in the UP board 10th, 12th final examinations this year will get their results on reslts.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The date and time for UP board result 2024 will be confirmed by the board at least a day before the announcement. UP Board Result 2024: UPMSP likely to announce 10th, 12th results in April (HT Photo)

UP Board officials said that the evaluation work has been completed and the process of entering the candidates’ marks into computers has been expedited. The board will cross-check the marks after uploading it to eliminate any errors

This year, the UP board Class 10th and 12th final examinations took place between February 22 and March 9. As many as 55,25,308 candidates had registered for it, of whom 29,47,311 are for the high school or Class 10 examination and 25,77,997 are for the intermediate or Class 12 examination.

“Quality education, cheating-free examinations, and fair evaluation have been the guiding principles of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad. Through monitoring of all 259 evaluation centres from the command and control room established for the first time at the UP Board headquarters in Prayagraj, the evaluation work has been completed this time in a record 12 working days,” Dibyakant Shukla, secretary, UP Board, said.

How to check UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th result 2024

Go to upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in Open the UP board Class 10th or 12th result link, as required. Enter your login details and submit. Check and download your result.

In 2023, the Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on April 25.