Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has concluded UP Board Result 2024 10th, 12th evaluation process. The evaluation process was started on March 16 and within a duration of 13 working days the process ended on March 31, 2024. UP Board Result 2024: UPMSP 10th, 12th evaluation process concludes

A total of 1.76 crore answer sheets for Class 10 and 1.25 crore answer sheets for Class 12 were evaluation during the evaluation period.

For the evaluation process, UPMSP had set up 131 evaluation centres for Class 10 answer sheets and 116 evaluation centres for Class 12 answer sheets. The Board further appointed 94,802 examiners for the evaluation work of Class 10 answer sheets and 52,295 examiners for evaluation work of Class 12 answer sheets.

This year, a total of 29,47,311 candidates have registered for the Class 10 board examination and 25,77,997 for the intermediate. The total number of registered candidates was 55,25,308.

UPMSP conducted UP Board Class 10 and 12 board examinations from February 22 to March 9, 2023. The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board examinations is conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift was from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift was from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Now, the board will declare UP Board Result 2024 for Class 10, 12 in April-May 2024.

In 2023, UPMSP's 10th, and 12th results were announced on April 25. A total of 25,721,002 candidates appeared for the Class 12 examination, out of which 19.41,717 students passed. The pass percentage was 75.52 per cent. Class 10 pass percentage was 89.78%. A total of 28,54,879 regular candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 25,65,176 regular candidates passed. Sitapur student Priyanshi Soni had topped the Class 10 final exam with 98.44 per cent marks and Mahoba's Shubh Chhapra had topped in Intermediate exam with 97.80 per cent marks.