Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will begin the UP Board Result 2024 evaluation process for Class 10, 12 from March 16 onwards. The evaluation process will conclude on March 31, 2024, said UPMSP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla in an official notice. UP Board Result 2024: Class 10, 12 evaluation process to begin on March 16(HT Photo)

As per the official notice shared by the Secretary, the evaluation process will be conducted in 13 working days. The Board will not conduct the evaluation work between March 24 to March 26, in view of Holi festival.

This year a total of 29,47,311 candidates have registered for Class 10 board examination and 25,77,997 for intermediate. The total number of registered candidates was 55,25,308.

The Board has appointed 94,802 examiners for the evaluation work of 1.76 crore answer sheets of Class 10. For 1.25 crore answer sheets of Class 12, 52,295 examiners have been appointed.

A total of 131 evaluation centres has been set up in the state for evaluation of high school answer sheets and 116 evaluation centres have been set up for evaluation of intermediate answer sheets. The evaluation of answer sheets of both high school and intermediate will be completed at 13 mixed evaluation centres. Out of the total 260 evaluation centres, 83 centres are of government and 177 centres are non-government aided secondary schools.

The UP Board Class 10, and 12 board examination in the started on February 22 and will end on March 9, 2023. The UP Board Class 10, and Class 12 board examinations is conducted in two shifts on all dates. The first shift from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.