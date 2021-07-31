UP board results 2021 out: 97.88% pass inter exam, 99.53% pass high school

Amid Covid-19 times, the UP Board high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) results were declared on Saturday. This year results have been declared on the basis of an alternative marking system as exams could not be held due to the pandemic.

In intermediate exam 97.88% out of the 26.10 lakh registered candidates have passed the exam and in high school 99.53% of the 29.96 lakh registered candidates have passed the exam.

In both intermediate and high school, girls have outperformed boys this year.

In inter exam, out of over 11.35 lakh girl students, 98.4% have passed and out of 14.74 lakh boys 97.47% have passed the exams.

Likewise in high school 99.55% of the girl students have passed the exam and 90.52% boys have passed the exam. In high school over 13.19 lakh girls and 16.76 lakh boys had registered to appear in the board exam.

Students of SKD Academy celebrates their success in UP Board high school and intermediate examinations. The result was declared on Saturday

The results were uploaded on the board website at 3.30 pm said Vinay Kumar Pandey, Director, Secondary Education. Following cancellation of UP board class 10, 12 examination due to COVID-19, it was decided that the board will not declare merit list, he said.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has congratulated the students and teachers.

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelling CBSE board class 10 and 12 exams, the state government too had cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) high school (Class 10) and intermediate (class 12) board exams in view of the Covid-19 situation.

A total of 56,04,628 candidates were registered for UP board high school and intermediate examinations conducted by UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, the world's biggest board.

For high school examination, 29,94,312 candidates were registered of which 29,74,487 (99.34%) were regular students and 19,825 were enrolled as private candidates. Similarly in intermediate, 26,10,316 students were registered. Of these, 25,17,658 were regular and 92,658 were private students.

Methodology devised to award marks to UP Board students

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has devised methodology to award marks to board students of class 10 and 12 as the state government scrapped the exam due to Covid-19.

For intermediate (class 12) students, the board considered 50% marks obtained in class 10, then 40% in class 11 and the remaining 10% obtained by students in the pre-board examination of class 12.

Likewise in high school, 50% marks was calculated on the basis of total marks obtained in class 9 and 50% of marks scored in class 10 pre-board.

For the intermediate, examinations are conducted in five streams, including humanities, science, agriculture, commerce and vocational. There are a few disciplines in which practical exams are also held.

For non-practical subjects in which the maximum marks are 100, students were awarded marks on the basis of 50% what they obtained in class 10. The total marks was divided by six to get the value which were considered for class 12 results.

The board has added 40% of the total marks scored by the students in a specific subject in class 11. Further remaining marks were considered equal to 10% of total marks scored by the student in that specific subject in class 12 pre- board.

In high school, the theory exam was of 70% and practical exams account for 30%, an official said.

To devise the methodology of awarding marks to examinees of class 10 and 12 after the government decided to cancel the examination, an 11-member committee was formed under additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla.

The committee comprised senior officials of the secondary education department, principals of schools and other experts. The committee invited suggestions from students, parents and other stakeholders. A total 3910 suggestions were received via email, which were also considered, an official said.