Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 Live: UK Board class 10, 12 marks today
- Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the class 10 and Class 12 results today. The result will be released on the official website of the UBSE or the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 will be available at https://ubse.uk.gov.in/.
Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the class 10 and Class 12 results today. The result will be released on the official website of the UBSE or the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 will be available at https://ubse.uk.gov.in/.
Students can check the Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 using their roll number and date of birth.
The Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 has been prepared following an alternative assessment policy as board exams have not been held this year due to the aggressive second wave of the COVID-19.
With the announcement of the Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021, only CBSE 10th students in the state will await for the result. CBSE 12th result was declared on July 30, in which 99.37% students have passed.
Follow all the updates here:
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 11:34 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: Students should check online
To ensure the safety of students, schools and colleges have remained closed since March 2020. Students should try to check the Uttarakhand board result from the official website on mobile phones.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 11:21 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021 website not responding
The Uttarakhand board result 2021 is not responding right now. Students are suggested to wait for a while. The result will be out today and there will be no press conference held this year.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 11:07 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021 not out yet
While the official website of the Uttarakhand board result 2021 has slowed down, it has been checked that the result has not been declared yet.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 11:03 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: Original marksheet to be given by school
"The Results published on this website are for immediate information to the examinees. Although every effort is made to maintain the accuracy of the results, error may creep in inadvertently due to extraneous reasons beyond the control of either NIC or the concerned Institution/board. NIC does not take any responsibility for contents recieved from respective Institution/board/university.. The role of NIC Uttarakhand is limited to technical support to concerned Institution/board for hosting the examination results on NIC's website. Students are advised to verify their marks with the official hard copy issued from the respective Institution/board," the result website says.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:59 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: Know how to check class 10, 12 marks
Go to uaresults.nic.in
Click on high school or intermediate result link
Enter the roll number
Submit the details
Get the Uttarakhand board result 2021 copy
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:53 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021 direct link
The direct link to check Uttarakhand result 2021 is
http://uaresults.nic.in/
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:48 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: No rechecking, special exam likely to be held
This year it is not clear whether the board will allow candidates to recheck as per old procedure or else it will give a different option to candidates to improve their marks.
An announcement regarding this will be made after the result is out.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:45 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: Easy steps to check result
Students only have to login at ubse.uk.gov.in to check Uttarakhand board result 2021. Students should avoid clicking on spam links.
In order to check the Uttarakhand board result 2021, the result portal would only ask for board exam registration details like roll number and date of birth.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:36 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: Close to 3 lakh students to receive result today
While the exact number of students who are waiting for the Uttarakhand board result 2021 is not known, it is estimated on the basis of previous years' data that close to 3 lakh students will receive their result today.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:30 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021 in 30 minutes
The Uttarakhand board result 2021 will be announced at 11 am. Students should check their result from the official website of the Board. In case the website slows down, they should wait for a while and retry later.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:25 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: How to create an account in DigiLocker
Click on https://accounts.digitallocker.gov.in/signup/smart_v2/4f0bc1fe0b88eb43709d3a23143cf28f
Enter your name as per Aadhaar card
Enter your date of birth as per Aadhaar card
Specify your gender
Enter your mobile number
Set a 6 digit security PIN
Enter your email ID
Enter your Aadhaar number
Submit the details
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:25 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: Direct link for DigiLocker
Students have to directly log on to https://www.digilocker.gov.in/dashboard/documents to download the Uttarakhand board result 2021 document.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:14 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: Know about DigiLocker
Uttarakhand board result 2021 will be available on DigiLocker as well.
The DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme. It aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:11 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: Keep admit cards in hand
The Uttarakhand board result 2021 is expected at 11 am. The result will be available at ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can check the result using roll number.
Students can find the roll number from the board admit card.
Therefore students should keep the admit card in hand to check Uttarakhand board result 2021.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 10:09 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: Education minister likely to announce result
Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey is likely to announce the Uttarakhand board result 2021 today. After the minister announces it in a press conference, the board will also it on its official website.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:56 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021 helpline
Students who have any queries can reach out to the Uttarakhand board office through a helpline number - 05947-254275 or through mail at secy-ubse-uk@nic.in.
-
Uttarakhand board result 2021: Bageshwar district had highest pass in class 12
In 2020 Uttarakhand board result, Bageshwar district had registered pass percentage in class 12. 90% of the total students had cleared the exam.
Among the districts, Dehradun had registered the least pass percentage. 72.12% of the total students had passed the exam in this district.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:51 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: know when to check result
The Uttarakhand board result will be declared today at 11 am. Students have to check their result on ubse.uk.gov.in.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:42 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: know where to check result
Uttarakhand board result 2021 will be available on the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.
Students have to login to the result portal using their roll number and board exam registration details.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:35 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: 76.91% had passed class 10 last year
In 2020, 76.91% of the total number of students had passed class 10 exam. The result was announced on July 29.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:35 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: 80.26% students had passed last year in class 12
In 2020, 80.26% of the total number of students had passed class 12 exam. The result was announced on July 29.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:33 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021 soon: Know who topped last year
In 2020, Beauty Vatsal had topped the Uttarakhand board result 2021 in class 12. Vatsal had secured 96.6% in class 12.
Uttarakhand class 10th topper was Gaurav Saklani from New Tehri with 98.20%.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:31 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021: Important points
There are chances that students will be provided an option to appear for offline exams. This facility is likely to be announced for students who are not satisfied with their board result which will be released today. Many state boards have started holding offline exams for students.
Students should wait for an official announcement regarding this.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:29 AM
Uttarakhand board result 2021 soon
The Uttarakhand board result 2021 will be declared soon. Students can check the result from the official ubse.uk.gov.in using their roll number and board exam registration details.
Uttarakhand board result 2021 is expected at 11 am today.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:28 AM
Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results: What if website crashes
It is noticed that soon after the Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results are out, the official website crashes for few minutes and then resumes working properly. If any student comes through such situation, they should wait for a while and try later.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:25 AM
Uttarakhand board result: Last year also few students were assessed differently
In 2020, students who were residing in various containment zones and were not able to take the examinations were marked on an average basis
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:24 AM
Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results today: What's next?
After the declaration of Uttarakhand board class 10 and 12 results at ubse.uk.gov.in, students can apply for the next class. If any student is not happy with their UK Board result 2021 they may get chance to appear for special exam.
Details regarding the special exam will be announced today.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:22 AM
Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results came in July last year
In 2020, 150,289 students had registered for Uttarakhand Board class 10 exams and 121,126 students had registered for class 12 board exams .
The results were declared together on July 29.
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 09:17 AM
Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 know how to check
Go to the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in
Click on class 10th or class 12th result link
Enter the roll number and other details asked in the website
Submit the details
Download the Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021
Sat, 31 Jul 2021 08:56 AM
Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 date, time confirmed
The Uttarakhand 10th, 12th results 2021 will be released at 11 am on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can check their board result using their roll number.