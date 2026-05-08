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WB 10th Result 2026 Topper List: Abhiroop Bhadra tops WBBSE Madhyamik exam, check list here

WB 10th Result 2026 Topper List has been released. Check Rank 1 to Rank 5 list here. 

Published on: May 08, 2026 11:15 am IST
By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
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West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared WB 10th Result 2026 on May 8. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check their results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbsedata.com. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Live

WB 10th Result 2026 Topper List: Abhiroop Bhadra tops WBBSE Madhyamik exam, check list here(HT File Photo)

This year a total of 131 candidates have made it to top 10 list. The Top 5 rank holders are listed here.

WB 10th Result 2026 Topper List

Rank 1: Abhiroop Bhadra- 99.71%

Rank 2: Priyotosh Mukherjee- 99.43%

Rank 3: Souro Jana, Ankan Kumar Jana, Mainak Mandal - 99.29%

Rank 4: Arijit Bar, Rome Karmakar, Soudeep Das, Soham Joardar- 99.14%

Rank 5: Daipaiyon Biswas, Saimantak Kundu, Swarup Katha - 99%

This year, the overall pass percentage is 86.83% for regular candidates. Kolkata registered a pass percentage of over 92% in the class 10 examination. Kalimpong recorded the highest pass percentage with over 95% students clearing the examination.

A total of 9,59,753 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik 2026 examination out of which 9,01,724 were regular students, while 50,798 appeared as continuing candidates. Another 1,231 students took the examination under the compartmental category.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Education Desk

For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.

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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
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