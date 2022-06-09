West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce WB 12th HS result 2022 on June 10, 2022. The WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result can be checked by candidates at 12 noon tomorrow. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

This year around 8 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 board examination in the state. All the appeared candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below. West Bengal Class 12 Result Live Updates

WB 12th HS result 2022: How to check WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik result online

Visit the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.

Click on results link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 result link.

Enter the login details and press submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

The students can view their result through online web portal, SMS and mobile app from 12 noon onwards instead of 11.30 am on June 10, 2022.

This year, WBCHSE Class 12 exams started on April 2 and ended on April 26, 2022 in the state. The examination was conducted offline by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government.