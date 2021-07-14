Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / WB Class 12 Result 2021 to be out on July 22
board exams

WB Class 12 Result 2021 to be out on July 22

The class 12 examination result of the West Bengal board will be published on July 22, the body that conducts the test said on Tuesday.
PTI | , Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 04:57 PM IST
WB Class 12 Result 2021

The class 12 examination result of the West Bengal board will be published on July 22, the body that conducts the test said on Tuesday.

The Higher Secondary (class 12) examination was not held this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation and an evaluation method has been worked out based on marks obtained by an examinee in the Madhyamik (class 10 board exam) and class 11 annual test.

In a statement, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary said, "Results of Higher Secondary Examination 2021 will be published on 22/07/2021, Thursday at 3 pm" at its office.

Students will be able to get their results from several websites, through SMS and mobile app from 4 pm on that day, it said.

About the evaluation method, Council President Mahua Das earlier said that the highest marks in four of the seven subjects a candidate secured in 2019 Madhyamik examination will be given weightage as well as his/her marks in class 11 annual test.

With this weightage, the total marks secured by the candidate in class 12 project/practical will be added.

Over 8.5 lakh students were slated to appear for the Uchcha Madhyamik examinations this year.

The Council also asked the heads of all higher secondary institutions or their authorised representatives to collect marksheets from the respective distribution camps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wbchse wbchse uccha madhyamik class 12 board results
TRENDING NEWS

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch

Pet rat learns to stack its bowls. ‘Starting a ratstaurant?’ wonder netizens

Tiny kitten steals big German shepherd dog’s favourite spot. Watch what he does

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP