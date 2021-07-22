WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th Result 2021 Live: Result declared, direct link here
West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2021 has been declared. The WB Class 12 result for all streams- Arts, Commerce, and Science has been declared at the press conference. The overall pass percentage is 97.69 percent. The direct link to check the result is available below.
All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorized representatives can collect the HS marksheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 a.m. onwards on July 23, 2021. The marksheets will be distributed to 52 distribution centres and 4 regional offices.
This year around 8.5 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 board exams in the state. The examination for Uccha Madhyamik was cancelled this year due to a rise in COVID19 cases across the country. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the result has been prepared.
JUL 22, 2021 04:04 PM IST
WB 12th Result 2021: Declared
WB 12th Result 2021 has been declared. The overall pass percentage is 97.69 percent. The direct link to check the result is given below.
JUL 22, 2021 04:01 PM IST
West Bengal 12th Result 2021: Direct link here
JUL 22, 2021 03:51 PM IST
WB Uccha Madhyamik Result 2021: Direct link to be available here
WB Uccha Madhyamik Result 2021 direct link will be available here at 4 pm. Candidates can check this space to check their Class 12 results easily. Also candidates are advised to keep their admit card in hand for the registration number.
JUL 22, 2021 03:40 PM IST
WB HS Result 2021: Where to check the result
The direct link to check WB HS Result 2021 link will be available at 4 pm on
• wbresults.nic.in
• exametc.com
• indiaresults.com
JUL 22, 2021 03:30 PM IST
WB 12th Result 2021 latest updates: 86 students clinch top 10 spots
WB 12th Result 2021 link will be available at 4 pm. "A total of 86 students have clinched the top 10 spots," the Board Chairman said.
JUL 22, 2021 03:27 PM IST
WB HS Result 2021 live: 9013 students scores 90+
WB HS Result 2021 direct link will be available at 4 pm. A total of 9013 students have secured above 90 percent, 49,370 students have secured above 80 percent which is less compared to last year.
JUL 22, 2021 03:24 PM IST
West Bengal HS Result 2021: Boys and girls pass percentage same
This year the pass percentage of boys and girls is the same. 97.70 percent boys and girls in the state have passed the examination.
JUL 22, 2021 03:22 PM IST
WB HS topper 2021: Murshidabad district's Muslim girl tops the exam
Murshidabad district's Muslim girl tops the exam. Board President did not reveal her name but said that she secured 499/500 in WB HS Result 2021.
JUL 22, 2021 03:20 PM IST
WB 12th Result 2021 Latest Updates: Commerce stream gets highest pass percentage
This year commerce stream has secured the highest pass percentage. The overall pass percentage of commerce is 99.8 percent followed by science with 99.28 percent and arts with 97.39 percent.
Arts- 97.39
Science 99.28
Commerce 99.8
JUL 22, 2021 03:17 PM IST
HS result 2021 live: 3,19,327 students gets first division
A total of 8,19,202 students have appeared for the exam out of which 3,19,327 students have received first division.
JUL 22, 2021 03:13 PM IST
WB Class 12 Result 2021: Overall pass percent 97.69 percent
The overall pass percentage is 97.69 percent.
JUL 22, 2021 03:11 PM IST
WB HS Result 2021 live: No merit list this year
The Board President has clarified that no merit list will be issued this year.
JUL 22, 2021 03:10 PM IST
12th WBCHSE Result 2021: Result link to be available at 4 pm
"12th WBCHSE Result 2021 link will be activated at 4 pm. The result can be checked by entering the registration number in the box given in the result link", Board President.
JUL 22, 2021 03:04 PM IST
WB HS Result 2021: Board president thanks Chief Minister and other stakeholders
Board president Dr Mahua Das thanks Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other stake holders for helping and supporting the Board and the students from cancellation of exams to preparation of results.
JUL 22, 2021 03:01 PM IST
HS Result 2021: Press conference begins
HS Result 2021 declaration press conference begins. The result will be declared by WBCHSE President, Dr. Mahua Das.
JUL 22, 2021 02:55 PM IST
WB HS Result 2021: Press conference to begin soon
WB HS Result 2021 announcement press conference to begin soon. The Board officials will start the press conference at 3 pm where the result will be declared along with other details.
JUL 22, 2021 02:50 PM IST
West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021: Pass percentage expected 100 percent
Declaration of West Bengal Class 12 Result 2021 only after 10 minutes. The overall pass percentage this year is expected to be 100 percent. The pass percentage of all the streams- arts, commerce and science will be declared by the Board officials at 3 pm in the press conference.
JUL 22, 2021 02:45 PM IST
West Bengal HS Result 2021: How to check result on Mobile app
• Open Google play store and download WBCHSE result app.
• Click on the downloaded app and open it.
• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration number, roll number in the box.
• Fill the captcha code and click on submit.
• Your result will be displayed on your mobile screen.
• Keep a screenshot of the same for further need.
JUL 22, 2021 02:40 PM IST
WB Board Result: List of distribution centres
WB Board Result will be announced at 3 pm and the result link will be available at 4 pm. The mark sheet can be collected from 11 am onwards on July 23, 2021, from the distribution centers. Check the list of distribution centres here.
JUL 22, 2021 02:35 PM IST
WB Result: What official notice said for marksheet distribution
As per the official notice, all the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 a.m. onwards on 23/07/2021 and issue the same to concerned guardians/candidates as early as possible maintaining proper protocol and social distancing.
JUL 22, 2021 02:30 PM IST
WBCHSE 12 Result 2021: Steps to check result
• Visit the official site of WB Results on wbresults.nic.in.
• Click on WB Class 12 Result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the roll number and date of birth details.
• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download it.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JUL 22, 2021 02:25 PM IST
West Bengal 12th Result 2021: All streams result to be declared
West Bengal 12th Result 2021 will be declared today. The Board will announce result of all the streams- Arts, Commerce and Science together. Students will be able to check their results on the official site from 4 pm onwards.
JUL 22, 2021 02:20 PM IST
West Bengal HS Result 2021: Result declaration at 3 pm
Only half an hour left for the press conference to begin. The press conference will begin at 3 pm with board officials.
JUL 22, 2021 02:03 PM IST
WBCHSE 12th result today: When is special exam
It is likely that a special exam will be held for students who are not satisfied with the class 12 marks. The board will make an announcement regarding this in the press conference.
JUL 22, 2021 02:02 PM IST
WB HS result today: Undergraduate admission to begin soon
After class 12 result is out, students can apply for undergraduate courses. This year, admission to UG courses will be done on the basis of marks. There won't be any common entrance test, as envisaged by the government earlier. Admission formalities for UG courses will be over by September 30 and classes will begin on October 1, the UGC has directed universities and colleges.
JUL 22, 2021 01:40 PM IST
WBCHSE Result 2021: Result available on SMS, websites, and Mobile app
WBCHSE Result 2021 will be declared at 4 pm. The result for Class 10 will be available on the official websites shared by the Board along with SMS and mobile app. The details are given in the official notice.
JUL 22, 2021 01:26 PM IST
WB 12th Result 2021 latest updates: When and where press conference to be conducted
WB 12th Result 2021 latest updates is that the press conference to announce the result will be conducted by the Board officials on July 22 at 3 pm. The press conference will be conducted at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council.
JUL 22, 2021 01:10 PM IST
WB HS Result 2021 live: Schools to issue admission notice for Class 11 today
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Wednesday asked schools to issue admission notice for Class 11 from July 22, two days after the results of Madhyamik Pariksha were announced. The notice will be available on wbchse.nic.in.
JUL 22, 2021 01:00 PM IST
wbresults.nic.in 2021 HS result: From where to collect marksheets
Distributors and other representatives can collect the mark sheets from the distribution camps. If any of the distribution centres are accidentally falling under COVID19 restricted aread then the concerned institutions tagged with that particular distribution centre will have to collect the materials from the concerned regional office.
JUL 22, 2021 12:47 PM IST
HS Result Today: Only two hours left
Only two hours left for HS Result today. The result will be announced at 3 pm at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. The result link will be available for candidates at 4 pm on the list of websites shared by WBCHSE.
JUL 22, 2021 12:35 PM IST
West Bengal HS result 2021: 83 percent said no to Class 12 exams
This year the state had invited public opinion in the first week of June seeking opinions on whether and how to hold the exams amid the pandemic. More than 34,000 emails were received. At least 79% of people, including students and parents, said no to class 10 board exams while around 83% said no to class 12 board exams.
JUL 22, 2021 12:26 PM IST
WBCHSE HS 12th results 2021 How to check
WBCHSE HS 12th results 2021 How to check is available here. All the registered students will only have to follow the steps given below to check their respective results.
JUL 22, 2021 12:10 PM IST
West Bengal HS Result 2021 Pass Percentage to be announced at 3 pm
West Bengal HS Result 2021 Pass Percentage will be announced today, July 22, 2021, at the press conference. The press conference will begin at 3 pm and the Board officials will announce the pass percentage and other details.
JUL 22, 2021 12:00 PM IST
West Bengal HS Topper 2021: No list this year
This year West Bengal HS Topper 2021 will not be released this year. Also, the merit list will not be released as the exams have not been conducted and the result will be declared as per the framed evaluation criteria.
JUL 22, 2021 11:45 AM IST
WB HS Result 2021: Evaluation criteria explained
WB HS Result 2021 is based on the evaluation criteria that was released by the Board in June. As per the evaluation criteria, the highest marks in four of the seven subjects the candidate secured in 2019 Madhyamik (Class 10) examination will be given weightage as well as his/her marks in class 11 annual tests.
JUL 22, 2021 11:35 AM IST
WB board class 12 result time
Results of the class 12 board exams in West Bengal are scheduled to be announced today at 3 pm. Students would be able to check the results on websites and apps from 4 pm, officials have said.
JUL 22, 2021 11:27 AM IST
West Bengal 12th result: Know how to obtain marksheet
After the class 12th result is announced by the WBCHSE, students have to contact their respective schools for the marksheet. "The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets," the NIC hosted West Bengal class 12 result portal says.
JUL 22, 2021 11:21 AM IST
WB Class 12th result today: No merit list likely this year
It is likely that the board may not release any merit list this year. Exams could not be held this year due to sudden surge in COVID-19 cases between March-May. State boards, CBSE and CISCE had formulated an alternative marking scheme to awards marks to students.
Many state boards have announced not to release the merit list this year as the results have not been prepared in the regular way.
JUL 22, 2021 11:11 AM IST
WBCHSE HSE result today: CBSE students would also get result this month
While the class 12 students in West Bengal who had enrolled for board exams in state board affiliated schools would receive their result today, others who had enrolled in schools affiliated to CBSE would receive their results after July 25.
JUL 22, 2021 11:05 AM IST
WB Result 2021: How to check result on mobile
WB Result 2021 for Class 12 will be declared today. Candidates who are unable to access the internet can check their respective results on mobile. To check the result on mobile SMS WB12 space<Reg.
number> to 56070. The result will be sent to the registered mobile number soon after the declaration.
JUL 22, 2021 10:55 AM IST
HS Result 2021: How to check
• Visit the official site of WB Results on wbresults.nic.in.
• Click on WB Class 12 Result 2021 link available on the home page.
• Enter the roll number and date of birth details.
• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
• Check the result and download it.
• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JUL 22, 2021 10:40 AM IST
West Bengal HS Result 2021: Exams were cancelled
This year due to the rise in COVID19 pandemic across the country, the WB Class 12 exams were cancelled. Mamata Banerjee's administration had on June 7 cancelled the exam. Later the Board released the evaluation criteria on which the exam results will be announced.
JUL 22, 2021 10:30 AM IST
WB Board Result: Marksheets to be distributed tomorrow
WB Board Result for Class 12 will be announced on July 22, 2021. The mark sheet will be distributed on July 23, 2021, to all the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorized representatives from the distribution camps from 11 am.
JUL 22, 2021 10:15 AM IST
WB Result: Uccha Madhyamik result available on websites, SMS, Mobile App
WB Result for Uccha Madhyamik will be available on various websites, SMS, Mobile App. The result link for Class 12 will be available at 4 pm on July 22, 2021. The direct link to check result will be available here.
JUL 22, 2021 10:05 AM IST
WBCHSE 12 Result 2021: List of websites
WBCHSE 12 Result 2021 will be announced today, July 22, 2021. The result for Class 12 will be available to various websites. Students who have registered for 12th exam can check the list of websites where result link will be available.
JUL 22, 2021 10:00 AM IST
West Bengal 12th Result 2021: Where will the press conference be conducted
West Bengal 12th Result 2021 will be announced today at the press conference. The press conference will begin at 3 pm at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council.
JUL 22, 2021 09:55 AM IST
West Bengal HS Result 2021: When and where to check
West Bengal HS Result 2021 will be declared on July 22, 2021, by the Board officials. The Uccha Madhyamik result will be declared at 3 pm at the press conference and the Class 12 result link will be available at 4 pm on wbresults.nic.in.
JUL 22, 2021 09:50 AM IST
WBCHSE Result 2021 Date was announced last week
WBCHSE Result 2021 Date was announced on July 13, 2021. The Class 12 result will be available for all those candidates who have registered themselves for Class 12 exams this year.
JUL 22, 2021 09:45 AM IST
WBCHSE Result 2021: Class 12 result today
WBCHSE Result 2021 for Class 12 will be declared today, July 22, 2021. The result will be announced by the Board officials at 3 pm and the result link for Uccha Madhyamik will be available at 4 pm today.
