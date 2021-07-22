WBCHSE HS Results 2021 declared, direct link to check West Bengal 12th result

WBCHSE HS Results 2021: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Thursday declared the class 12 or Uchcha Madhyamik results on its official website. The result was declared around 3 pm. All the class 12th students can check their results on the official website at http://wbresults.nic.in. Students would be able to check the results on websites and apps from 4 pm.

This year due to the Covid 19 crisis West Bengal Government cancelled both Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for the Year 2021.

The class 12 board students have been evaluated by giving 40% weightage to the marks a student procured in four subjects of class 10 board exam, 60% weightage was given to marks obtained in class 11 annual exam and taking into account the marks of her/his projects and practical in class 12.

Direct link to check West Bengal class 12th result

If a student is dissatisfied with the evaluation method, he will be entitled to give the exam once the pandemic has passed. The exam results would be final.

West Bengal class 12th Result: Steps to check

Visit the official website at WBCHSE at https://wbchse.nic.in/

Click on the link given to check the Class 12th or Uchcha Madhyamik result

Key in your credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference