Wednesday, May 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
WB HS Result 2024: How to check West Bengal Class 12th results on HT Portal

ByHT Education Desk
May 08, 2024 01:18 PM IST

WB HS Result 2024 declared. Know how to check West Bengal Class 12th results on HT Portal.

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announced WB HS Result 2024 on May 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared West Bengal Class 12th board examination can check the results on HT Portal along with the official websites. WBCHSE WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

WB HS Result 2024: How to check West Bengal Class 12th results on HT Portal (HT file)
WB HS Result 2024: How to check West Bengal Class 12th results on HT Portal (HT file)

WBCHSE conducted the press conference to announce the WB HS results today, May 8. The direct link on the official websites will be available at 3 pm today.

All those candidates who have appeared for the WB Class 12 board exam can check the results on the HT Portal by following the steps given below.

WB HS Result 2024: How to check West Bengal Class 12th results on HT Portal

  • On the home page's top nav bar, click the Education link.
  • Go to the main page's nav bar and click on the Board test link.
  • A new page will appear, and candidates must click on the West Bengal Board page link.
  • Go to the West Bengal HS or Class 12 results page by clicking on the link (as required).
  • Fill in the required login information and submit.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Review the result and save the page.

This year, more than 8 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBCHSE.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 08, 2024
