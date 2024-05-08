West Bengal HS Result 2024 Live: WBCHSE Class 12th results today at 1 pm
WBCHSE WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce Class 12th or HS final exam results today, May 8. The council has scheduled the result declaration for 1 am through a press conference. Students can check their marks on wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in when available.
The board will announce names of WB HS toppers, pass percentage, number of candidates, district-wise result and other details in the result press conference.
This year, around 7 lakh students were registered for the Class 12 board examination in West Bengal.
The WB Class 12th final examination started on February 16 and ended on February 29. The papers were held in single shifts, from 9.45 am to 1 pm, on all days. In addition the time allotted for writing answers, fifteen minutes were given for reading question papers.
WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2024 Live: List of websites for West Bengal Class 12 result
WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2024 Live: The West Bengal board Class 12 result will be displayed on the following websites-
- wbresults.nic.in
- wbchse.wb.gov.in
- hindustantimes.com.
WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live: What will be announced in the press conference
WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live: The following details are expected to be announced in the press conference-
- Total number of candidates registered, appeared and passed.
- Overall pass percentage.
- Gender-wise result.
- District-wise result.
- Category-wise result.
- Names and marks of the Class 12 toppers, etc.
WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2024 Live: The Council will announce names of the names of top ten rank holders in the Class 12 final examination during the press conference. When available, the WB HS toppers list will be shared here.
WB HS Result 2024 Live: The Council will announce West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12 results via a press conference scheduled for 1 pm. After the press conference is over, students can check their marks on wbresults.nic.in and the HT Portal.
WBCHSE HS Result 2024 Live: How to check WB 12th result 2024 on HT Portal
- Open the HT portal link at hindustantimes.com/education/board exam.
- Select the state.
- Select Class 12 result.
- Enter your roll code, roll number.
- Check the WB HS result 2024.
WB HS Result 2024 Live: How to check West Bengal Class 12th marks
Follow these steps to check West Bengal HS results online:
- Go to wbresults.nic.in.
- Open the WB 12th or HS result download link given on the home page.
- Enter your roll code and roll number.
- Login to the website.
- Check and download your West Bengal board Class 12 results.
The following login details will be required to check West Bengal Class 12th results online:
- WBCHSE 12th roll code
- Roll number
- The security code displayed on the screen.
When announced, WBCHSE Class 12 marks can be checked on the board's website, wbresults.nic.in.
WB HS Result 2024 will be announced today, May 8. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare Class 12th results at 1 pm via a press conference.