West Bengal HS Result 2024 Live: WBCHSE Class 12th results today at 1 pm

WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2024 Live: West Bengal (WB) Class 12 results will be available on wbresults.nic.in. Students can check their marks using roll code and roll number at 1 pm

WBCHSE WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce Class 12th or HS final exam results today, May 8. The council has scheduled the result declaration for 1 am through a press conference. Students can check their marks on wbresults.nic.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in when available. Hindustan Times will also show the WB HS result 2024. ...Read More

Check West Bengal WBCHSE HS result 2024 on Hindustan Times

Students can also register now on the HT portal and get alerts on their phones when the result link is active.

The board will announce names of WB HS toppers, pass percentage, number of candidates, district-wise result and other details in the result press conference.

This year, around 7 lakh students were registered for the Class 12 board examination in West Bengal.

The WB Class 12th final examination started on February 16 and ended on February 29. The papers were held in single shifts, from 9.45 am to 1 pm, on all days. In addition the time allotted for writing answers, fifteen minutes were given for reading question papers.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on WB HS Result 2024.