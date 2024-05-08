WB Board 12th Result 2024: Avik Das tops West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12 exam

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the results of the West Bengal Class 12th examinations today, May 8, 2024. Candidates who have attempted the examination may check the results on the official website at wbresults.nic.in. West Bengal Class 12 Board Exam results LIVE updates WB Board 12th Result 2024 declared. Check toppers details here.

Avik Das has topped WB HS examination this year. He scored 496 marks and the overall percentage is 99.2%. Soumyadip Saha from Narendrapur Ramkrishna Mission near Kolkata is in the second spot with 495 marks. Rank 3 was taken by Avishek Gupta of Malda. He scored 494 marks.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) officials declared the results of the WB Class 12th examination at a press conference where details on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list and other information were also shared.

WBCHSE informed that the hardcopies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be available from 55 distribution centres including the 04 Regional Offices of the Council all over West Bengal from 10.00 am on May 10, 2024, onwards.

WB HS Result 2024: How to check the result