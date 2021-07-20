WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Results 2021 Live: WB Class 10 result out, direct link here

WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Results 2021 Live updates: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared WBBSE 10th Madhyamik Results 2021 on July 20, 2021. West Bengal Board 10th results are now available on the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in.

This year around 12 lakh candidates have registered themselves to appear for Class 10 board exams in the state. The result can be checked by candidates by entering their roll number and date of birth in the given boxes.

Candidates can collect their admit cards, mark sheet and certificates of Madhyamik Pariksha 2021 at the camp officers from 10 am onwards on July 20, 2021. No candidate will be allowed to collect the admit card, marksheet and certificate from their institution. Only their guardian can collect the same from their respective institution with proper observance of COVID19 protocols.