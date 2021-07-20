WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th result 2021 out at wbbse.wb.gov.in, direct link

WBBSE Madhyamik class 10th result 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the results of the class 10th board exams. Candidates can check their WBBSE class 10 exam results on the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in. This year due to the Covisd 19 situation in the country the Class 10 or Madhyamik exams were cancelled by the state government.

Direct link to check the WBBSE class 10th result

The result was announced around 9 am in a press conference conducted by the Board at the meeting hall, Derozio Bhawan, 1st floor, DJ-8, Sector-II, Kolkata-700091.

How to check West Bengal Class 10 Result 2021

Visit the official websites at wbbse.wb.gov.in

Click on the link for results

Key in your credentials and login

The WBBSE class 10th Result 2021 will appear on the display screen

Download and take a print out