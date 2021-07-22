Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Board Exams / WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2021 declared: Know how to check class 12 marks
board exams

WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2021 declared: Know how to check class 12 marks

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the class 12 marks today, July 22, at 3 pm in a press conference.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 04:04 PM IST
WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2021: Know how to check class 12 marks

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the class 12 marks today, July 22, at 3 pm in a press conference. The higher secondary (HS) result is now available on the official website of the Council. The WBCHSE 12th result is also available on the NIC hosted result portal, wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

West Bengal HS result direct link

A total of 819202 students have received their result today.

As per the Board Chairman, Mahua Das, 97.69% students have passed the exam this year.

This year, class 12 result, for students who had enrolled in schools affiliated to the state board, has been prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment policy. The final marks of class 12 will be decided on 40:60 ratio in which Madhyamik results with four highest scoring paper marks and class 11 annual exams marks will be considered.

WBCHSE HS result: Know how to check class 12 marks

Go to the official website of the Council or else click on the result portal

Enter the roll number, registration number, school code and other details if asked

Submit the details

Get the WB HS result

Download a copy of the result for reference purpose

The original marksheet and document of the West Bengal class 12 result will be issued by respective schools.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal govt wbchse.nic.in wbchse
TRENDING NEWS

Harsh Goenka shares Indira Gandhi’s letter to JRD Tata, calls it ‘Sheer class’

Man proposes to girlfriend on live TV during England vs Pakistan match. Watch

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP