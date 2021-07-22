WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2021 declared: Know how to check class 12 marks

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the class 12 marks today, July 22, at 3 pm in a press conference. The higher secondary (HS) result is now available on the official website of the Council. The WBCHSE 12th result is also available on the NIC hosted result portal, wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

West Bengal HS result direct link

A total of 819202 students have received their result today.

As per the Board Chairman, Mahua Das, 97.69% students have passed the exam this year.

This year, class 12 result, for students who had enrolled in schools affiliated to the state board, has been prepared on the basis of an alternative assessment policy. The final marks of class 12 will be decided on 40:60 ratio in which Madhyamik results with four highest scoring paper marks and class 11 annual exams marks will be considered.

WBCHSE HS result: Know how to check class 12 marks

Go to the official website of the Council or else click on the result portal

Enter the roll number, registration number, school code and other details if asked

Submit the details

Get the WB HS result

Download a copy of the result for reference purpose

The original marksheet and document of the West Bengal class 12 result will be issued by respective schools.