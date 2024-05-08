West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared West Bengal HS Result 2024 on May 8, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Higher Secondary Board examination can check WBCHSE 12th results on the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.wb.gov.in and also on WB Results at wbresults.nic.in. WBCHSE WB HS 12th Result 2024 Live Updates West Bengal HS Result 2024: WBCHSE 12th results declared, direct link here

The WB HS result was announced by the Board at the press conference conducted by the officials. Along with the results, the pass percentage, gender wise details, division wise details and toppers names were announced.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

This year more than 8 lakh students have appeared for Class 12 board examination across the state. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their scores through these simple steps given below.

West Bengal HS Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.

Click on West Bengal HS Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The hard copies of the marksheets and pass certificates will be available from 55 distribution centres including 4 regional offices of the council all over WB from May 10, 2024 at and from 10 am. Candidates will get their marksheets on May 10, 2024 by the Head of the Institutions/ Teacher in Charges.









