BSEB Class 10 results declared: How to check result? Direct link and other methods inside

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 (Matric) results on Sunday, March 29. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their scores online through Hindustan Times and on the official website. Students coming out after appearing in the Bihar Board Class 10th Matric examination at an examination centre at Kamla Nehru Balika School, Gardanibagh, in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

To check their BSEB Class 10 results, students are advised to keep their credentials, such as roll number and roll code, readily available. Follow BSEB results live updates here.

The online Bihar Board Class 10 result also provides important information, such as subject-wise marks, qualifying status, grades, and more. Students need to score a minimum aggregate of 30 per cent to qualify for their board exams, and subject-wise passing marks are also 30 per cent.

How to check Bihar Board 10th result: Method 1. Through the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in -Visit the official website of the Bihar Board at results.biharboardonline.com or bsebexam.com

-Click on the BSEB Class 10th Result 2026 link

-Enter the required login credentials, that is, your roll code and roll number

-Enter the CAPTCHA code displayed on screen

-Click on the Search Result button to view your scorecard

-Your result will be displayed on screen, including subject-wise marking, qualifying status, and grades.

-Download your result or take a screenshot for future reference