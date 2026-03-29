BSEB Class 10 results declared: How to check result? Direct link and other methods inside
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 (Matric) results on Sunday, March 29. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their scores online through Hindustan Times and on the official website.
To check their BSEB Class 10 results, students are advised to keep their credentials, such as roll number and roll code, readily available. Follow BSEB results live updates here.
The online Bihar Board Class 10 result also provides important information, such as subject-wise marks, qualifying status, grades, and more. Students need to score a minimum aggregate of 30 per cent to qualify for their board exams, and subject-wise passing marks are also 30 per cent.
How to check Bihar Board 10th result:
Method 1. Through the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
-Visit the official website of the Bihar Board at results.biharboardonline.com or bsebexam.com
-Click on the BSEB Class 10th Result 2026 link
-Enter the required login credentials, that is, your roll code and roll number
-Enter the CAPTCHA code displayed on screen
-Click on the Search Result button to view your scorecard
-Your result will be displayed on screen, including subject-wise marking, qualifying status, and grades.
-Download your result or take a screenshot for future reference
Method 2. Students can access their results directly below if they face issues accessing the official website.
-Get alerts on your mobile and email as soon as the result is announced. Please provide this information to us.
-After entering the roll code and roll number above, a page will open asking candidates to fill in the mandatory fields like name and phone number. Candidates can access their scorecards by clicking submit after filling in the required fields.
Method 3. Through the Digilocker App
-To download your matric result via Digilocker, go to the official Digilocker website, results.digilocker.gov.in/ or open the Digilocker mobile app
-Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhar Card details
-If you do not have an account, create an account and then log in
-After logging in, click on the Bihar Board Result 2026 link, usually found under the “Education” or “Results” tab
-Enter your roll number, roll code, and other required credentials
-Click on the submit button
-Download your Bihar Board Class 10th Result marksheet
If the official website bsebexam.com doesn't load for users due to high traffic on result day, students can also switch to alternative websites like matricresult2026.com or results.biharboardonline.com.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More