Cancel pending CBSE board exams considering prevailing situation: Sisodia to HRD minister

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:55 IST

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ requesting him to cancel the plan of conducting the remaining CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12 slated in July and promote all students based on their internal assessment citing rising cases of Covid-19 in the national capital.

Earlier on April 28, Sisodia had made a similar request with the HRD minister during a virtual meeting with state education ministers in view of the prevailing circumstances. However, the ministry on May 8 announced to conduct the pending 29 exams of classes 10 and 12 between July 1 and July 15.

In his letter addressed to Pokhriyal, Sisodia on Monday said, “I am writing to draw your attention towards my concern regarding the plan of CBSE to conduct the remaining exams of class 10 and 12 in July. I hope you would agree with me that the board exams, particularly those of class 12 are high stake exams for children. Hence, subjecting them to take this exam in such an uncertain and anxiety-prone situation would not be fair to them.”

Sisodia said that it will be extremely difficult to conduct exams in Delhi due to the rising covid-19 positive cases on a daily basis. “During the last one week, the daily number of cases getting covid-19 positive has been rising and the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 44, 688 (as of June 16). This is likely to rise to 5.5 lakh by July 31, 2020. In such a situation, if a candidate or someone in the family tests positive, he or she will have to skip the exam causing further distress,” he said in the letter.

The education minister said that there are 242 containment zones in the capital presently and the number will rise in future. “As per the current CBSE plan, a school in these zones will not be used as an exam centre but there is no clarity on how children from these zones will come out to take exams,” he said.

Mentioning that as many as 251 government schools in Delhi are currently being used as dry ration distribution centres, 33 schools are converted into hunger relief centres, 39 as shelter homes, 10 as migrant camps and another 10 as quarantine centres, Sisodia said, “These schools will not be in a position of conducting exams from July 1, 2020.”

He said that the Delhi government is planning to use auditoriums in nearly 242 schools to set up beds for covid-19 patients to meet the requirement of additional beds, which is estimated around 80,000 by the end of July. “Holding exams in the same building where there would be hundreds of covid-19 patients would be a serious risk. In such a situation using school buildings between July 1 and July 15 and ensuring that all eligible students take their exams may be extremely difficult.”

“Therefore, I once again request you to remove any further uncertainty and declare that exams in 29 subjects proposed to be conducted in July will not be conducted at all. For the results in these subjects, the CBSE may rely upon the previous school-based internal assessments which include project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc,” he said.

The maximum number of pending papers will be held in northeast Delhi, where exams were curtailed due to the communal riots in the last week of February. Exams for the entire country were postponed on March 19, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the exams for subjects of class 12 will be held across the country, the exams for class 10 will be held only in northeast Delhi.