CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: When will Class 10 results release?
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10 second board exam results will be announced likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced the CBSE 10th Board Result 2026. The date and time for the announcement of Class 10 2nd board exam results have not been announced. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in. ...Read More
The Class 10 second exam results can also be checked on other official websites - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in. Candidates can also check the results via SMS and mobile apps like DigiLocker and UMANG.
This year, the Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The Class 10 second exam commenced with the Mathematics paper and concluded with the Social Science paper.
The first Class 10 board examination results were announced on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 11:45:35 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Know about first exam pass percentage
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The first exam results were announced on April 15. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 11:18:52 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check
cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 11:00:48 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Main website to check marksheets
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 10:56:33 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 10:53:02 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Why was second board exams held?
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The CBSE, according to the recommendations of the NEP, 2020, introduced second Board exam for students to improve their performance in up to three subjects.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 10:50:21 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: 1st board exam results date
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The first Class 10 board examination results were announced on April 15, 2026. The overall pass percentage this year is 93.70%.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 10:47:35 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: First and last papers
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 second exam commenced with the Mathematics paper and concluded with the Social Science paper.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 10:44:24 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Exam shift details
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The exam was held in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 10:41:24 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: When was exams held?
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: This year, the Class 10 second board exam commenced on May 15 and concluded on May 21, 2026.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 10:38:57 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Check results on mobile
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates can also check the results via SMS and mobile apps like DigiLocker and UMANG.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 10:35:07 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites to check
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The Class 10 second exam results can also be checked on other official websites - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 10:32:29 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official CBSE website at cbseresults.nic.in.
- Wed, 01 Jul 2026 10:29:34 am
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE 10th Board Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the Class 10 second board exam results have not been shared yet.