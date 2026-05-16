CBSE 12th re-evaluation 2026: Check important dates, fees and application process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the post-result process for Class 12 students who want to review their board exam marks. Students who are not satisfied with their scores can now apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets, raise issues regarding marking, and seek re-evaluation through the official CBSE website.

Students who are not satisfied with their scores can now apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets, raise issues regarding marking, and seek re-evaluation through the official CBSE website.(Handout)

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CBSE said the entire process will be conducted online, and students will be able to complete applications even on holidays.

Dates for scanned copies and re-evaluation

According to the schedule released by CBSE, applications for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books will begin on May 19 and continue till May 22, 2026. The application window will remain open till 11:59:59 pm on the last day.

Students will have to pay ₹ 700 per subject to access the scanned copy of their answer book.

700 per subject to access the scanned copy of their answer book. The next stage — verification of issues observed in the answer sheets and re-evaluation requests — will begin on May 26 and continue till May 29, 2026.

CBSE has fixed the fee for verification at ₹ 500 per answer book, while re-evaluation will cost ₹ 100 per question.

What students should do before applying

CBSE has advised students to carefully review their answer books before applying for verification or re-evaluation.

Students should first download and keep a copy of the official marking scheme along with the question paper used in the examination.

The board has asked students to compare their evaluated answer sheets with the marking scheme and clearly identify if marks were not awarded despite answers matching the prescribed scheme.

Students can also point out cases where similar answers did not receive marks.

If students wish to provide additional explanations, they should mention them clearly while submitting the request online.

CBSE has also instructed students to ensure that all details and discrepancies are written in a simple and clear manner so that the request can be easily understood and reviewed by experts.

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