CBSE Board 10th Results 2022: Class 10 result declared, 94.40% students pass

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Board 10th Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the country can check the result through the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in and also on CBSE results on cbseresults.nic.in. The result is also available on Digilocker and UMANG app. CBSE Class 10 Result Live Updates

This year the overall pass percentage is 94.40 percent. The girls have again secured higher pass percentage than boys in Class 10 results. The overall pass percentage of girls is 95.21 percent whereas pass percentage of boys is 93.80 percent. The transgender pass percentage is 90 percent. Girls have done better than boys by 1.41 percent.

Direct link to check Class 10 result

The Board conducted Class 10 term 2 examinations from April 26 to May 24, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. CBSE followed all the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government for conduct of the exam.

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CBSE on cbse.gov.in.

Click on result section and a new website will open.

Click on Class 10 result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

