Friday, May 2, 2025
    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: Check updates on CBSE 10th, 12th results

    By HT Education Desk
    May 2, 2025 1:35 PM IST

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: CBSE 10th, 12th results releasing on cbse.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education has yet to disclose the CBSE Result 2025 date and time. The Board is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 result date and time ahead of the declaration of results. All the candidates who appeared are waiting to check their Class 10 and Class 12 marks on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in....Read More

    The other official websites to check CBSE 10th, 12th results are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

    Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.

    CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10, 12 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 2, 2025 1:35 PM IST

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: 44 lakh students appeared for Class 10, 12

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: This year, around 44 lakh students appeared in the board examinations.

    May 2, 2025 1:32 PM IST

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: What details are required to check results?

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: To check the results, students will likely have to enter following details:

    Roll Number

    Date of Birth

    Admit Card details

    May 2, 2025 1:29 PM IST

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: How to check Class 10, 12 results?

    Visit the official website of CBSE Results at cbseresults.nic.in.

    Click on 10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    May 2, 2025 1:27 PM IST

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: Exam shift details

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: The Class 10, 12 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days

    May 2, 2025 1:25 PM IST

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: Exam dates of Class 12

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

    May 2, 2025 1:22 PM IST

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: Check Class 10 exam dates

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025.

    May 2, 2025 1:19 PM IST

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: Other platforms to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.

    May 2, 2025 1:17 PM IST

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: Official websites to check 10th, 12th results when out

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: The other official websites to check CBSE 10th, 12th results are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

    May 2, 2025 1:15 PM IST

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: Where to check CBSE 10th, 12th results?

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: All the candidates who appeared are waiting to check their Class 10 and Class 12 marks on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

    May 2, 2025 1:13 PM IST

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: Date and time not announced

    CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result date and time have not been announced yet.

    News education CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: Check updates on CBSE 10th, 12th results
