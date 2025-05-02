CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: Check updates on CBSE 10th, 12th results

CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education has yet to disclose the CBSE Result 2025 date and time. The Board is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 result date and time ahead of the declaration of results. All the candidates who appeared are waiting to check their Class 10 and Class 12 marks on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in....Read More

The other official websites to check CBSE 10th, 12th results are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.

CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10, 12 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.