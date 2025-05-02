CBSE Board 2025 Result Live Updates: Check updates on CBSE 10th, 12th results
CBSE 10th, 12th results releasing on cbse.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has yet to disclose the CBSE Result 2025 date and time. The Board is expected to announce the Class 10 and 12 result date and time ahead of the declaration of results. All the candidates who appeared are waiting to check their Class 10 and Class 12 marks on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
The other official websites to check CBSE 10th, 12th results are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.
CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The Class 10, 12 examination was held in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.
44 lakh students appeared for Class 10, 12
What details are required to check results?
To check the results, students will likely have to enter following details:
Roll Number
Date of Birth
Admit Card details
How to check Class 10, 12 results?
Visit the official website of CBSE Results at cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on 10th, 12th CBSE Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Exam shift details
Exam dates of Class 12
Check Class 10 exam dates
Other platforms to check CBSE Class 10, 12 results
Official websites to check 10th, 12th results when out
Where to check CBSE 10th, 12th results?
Date and time not announced
