CBSE Result 2025: Board makes changes to the sequence of post-result activities

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a change in its post-result activities, allowing students to obtain photocopies of answer sheets before applying for verification/re-evaluation. CBSE makes changes to the sequence of post-result activities

In the present system, students apply for verification of marks first, followed by applying for photocopies of answer sheets and then re-evaluation of their results. In the new system, post-result activities will be in this order-

1. Obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer books

2. Verification of marks or re-valuation or both.

In the notification, CBSE said this new system will allow students to see their answer sheets before applying for re-checking which will give them clarity on the marks awarded, specific comments and any errors made.

“A candidate after obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book in the first step can decide whether to opt for Verification of marks which entails posting/totaling of marks or any unevaluated questions or Re-evaluation whereby the candidate requests for re-evaluation of a question or questions thereof. A candidate can apply for either Verification of marks or Re-evaluation or both as per due procedure after obtaining-photocopy of answer book,” CBSE said.

The detailed process for obtaining photocopies of evaluated answer sheets, verification of marks and re-evaluation will be shared after the announcement of Class 10, 12 results, the board said.

The CBSE has not confirmed the date and time for Class 10 and 12 board exam results, 2025. Both results are expected on the same day.

When announced, students can check their marks at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

Candidates will also have options to check their results using the UMANG app and via SMS.

CBSE Class 10 board examination started on February 15 and ended on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

Both examinations were held in single shifts- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days.

Students and parents should visit the board's website for the latest information about results.