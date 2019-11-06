CBSE Class 10th,12th Practical exam 2020 to begin from January 1, check details here

education

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has released the date sheet for practical exam of class 10th and 12th. The board has asked the schools to conduct the practical exam and project assessments from January 1 to February 7, 2020.

School will have to upload the marks immediately on the link provided by the board after the assessment is over.

Practical exam and project assessments will be taken place in the respective schools of the candidate.However, an external examiner and an internal examiner will be there.Board will appoint the external examiner and an observer for the same.

CBSE has also asked the school to upload a group photograph of all the students with the external examiner and internal examiner and the observer. The photo should be clicked in the same laboratory where the practical exam will take place. The photo will have to uploaded on an app link provided by the board. The photo will be geo-tagged and time-tagged.

Check official notice here