CBSE Class 12 Physics exam 2020 question paper

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:30 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday conducted the class 12th physics examination at various centres. The question paper was of 70 marks and three hours of duration.

Most of the students of Lucknow were unhappy with the exam, and found it a bit lengthy and difficult to solve. They said 2 to 3 questions particularly numerical were tough. A good number of students of Delhi Public School, Jankipuram said question paper was not very easy.

