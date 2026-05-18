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CBSE cuts re-evaluation fees after class 12 results, offers full refund if marks increased

Under the revised structure, the fee for obtaining a scanned copy of an evaluated answer sheet has been slashed to ₹100 from ₹700 per subject.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 07:03 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya
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Amid anxiety among students over the evaluation of this year’s Class 12 results through the new on-screen marking (OSM) system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sharply reduced its post-result re-evaluation charges and promised full refunds if marks increase after review.

Class 12 students can apply for re-evaluation from May 19 to May 22(HT File photo)

Under the revised structure, the fee for obtaining a scanned copy of an evaluated answer sheet has been slashed to 100 from 700 per subject, while the charge for verification of marks, which checks clerical errors such as totalling and unchecked responses, has been reduced to 100 from 500. The fee for re-evaluating specific questions has been cut to 25 from 100 per question.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sanjay Kumar, secretary, department of school education and literacy (DoSEL), said the move aimed to reassure students and ensure “no child feels, for any reason whatsoever, that they have received lower marks than they deserve”.

Also Read: In CBSE Class 12 results 2026, Delhi records 92.10% pass percentage

A subject expert committee will then review these observations and communicate its decision.

 
cbse class 12 board examinations× education
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and TS SSC Result Live, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News and TS SSC Result Live, also Board Result in Hindi, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
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