CBSE partners with Microsoft for capacity building of teachers for AI learning in schools

Sep 06, 2019

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has joined hands with Microsoft to conduct capacity building programmes for high school teachers and integrate cloud-powered technology in teaching.

Meant for teachers of classes eight to 10, the programme will be conducted in 10 cities across the country, starting September 11, 2019.

As part of the programme, at least 1,000 teachers nominated by the CBSE will undergo a three-day project-based training for practical, hands-on knowledge of Microsoft 365 tools such as OneNote, Flipgrid, Teams and Outlook.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a strategic lever for economic growth across nations around the world. Through this initiative, we are empowering institutions, educators and students of India to acquire early education and skills in new technologies like AI and cloud to lead that growth in that rapidly changing world,” General Manager of Microsoft India Manish Prakash said.

“We are excited at the opportunity to partner with CBSE, as our very first endeavour in any country, to transform the education eco-system with the power of AI and cloud,” he said.

The programme will provide teachers better access to the latest Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools and help them integrate technology into teaching in a safe and secure manner, thereby enhancing the learning experience and 21st century skills of all students, Prakash said.

As part of the programme, teachers will also learn about digital storytelling, creation of personalised learning experiences for diverse learners, use of Teams -- a Microsoft tool -- for virtual lessons and how to leverage AI tools for creative usage and to demystify concepts around artificial intelligence.

