AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 released at allindiabarexamination.com, download link here

Bar Council of India, BCI has released AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the All India Bar Examination can check the provisional key through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. Thw objection tracker window will remain open from December 3 to December 10, 2025. Candidates are advised to review the answer keys and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated time.

Direct link to download AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: How to download To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the answer keys.

4. Download the answer key.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The 20th bar exam was held on November 30 this year across the country at various exam centres. The exam was conducted in single shift from 1 to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.