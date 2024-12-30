BPSC Protests: Pappu Yadav says Bihar Governor spoke with commission's chairman, called him for discussion

Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav on Monday said that the Bihar Governor spoke to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai on the phone and called him to discuss the ongoing protests on the 70th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (70th CCE Prelims). Pappu Yadav-MP sitting on dharna in support of BPSC students at Gardanibagh in Patna (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The independent MP further said that the governor will talk to the DM, SP to find out on what basis the police lathi-charged the protesters and filed an FIR.

The governor will personally speak to the chief minister, he added.

"...He (the governor) spoke directly to the BPSC chairman. He said he would also talk to the DM, SP to find out on what basis they used lathi and filed an FIR. He has also said that he will personally speak to the chief minister... He also said that on what basis the exam will be held for 12,000 and not for 4 lakh?... He said that full inquiry will be done..." Yadav told ANI after a meeting with the Governor.

Protests are ongoing in Bihar's capital regarding the high-stakes 70th CCE exam. Demonstrators have alleged irregularities in the exam's conduct, including a paper leak, and they are demanding a state-wide retest.

However, the commission has ruled out a state-wide re-exam due to a lack of evidence or grounds for such a decision.

In an official statement, BPSC's exam controller Rajesh Kumar said decisions such as re-test and exam cancellation are taken based on reports sent by district officers and other compelling evidence and not on the basis of ‘baseless, unfound, misleading’ allegations and ‘slogans’.

“As far as the question of conducting re-examination…it is clarified that neither any report has been made available before the commission by any district officer nor any evidence/proof has been received from other sources on the basis of which a decision can be taken,” he said.

On Sunday, the Bihar Police used water cannons and ‘mild force’ to disperse protesters.

They attempted to march towards the chief minister’s residence in the evening, prompting police to take action, district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said.

The protesters also tried to jump over barricades while marching from Gandhi Maidan towards JP Golumber, he said.

"The protesters gathered at Gandhi Maidan despite the administration's warning that any demonstration there would be considered unauthorised. The district police has registered an FIR against 21 known persons, including Prashant Kishore, his party president Manoj Bharti, city-based tutor Ramanshu Mishra and 600-700 unknown persons for organising a gathering of students at Gandhi Maidan even after denial of permission by the authorities", the DM told PTI.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemned the police action.

In a video statement, the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said, "It is very painful how BPSC aspirants were beaten up by the police. Many people are badly injured in this... We condemn this. The visuals that have surfaced are painful. I am a youth, and I can understand their situation. Firstly, people were protesting against normalisation..."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her displeasure over the "inhumane" treatment of protestors. She said that the double-engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become a symbol of double "atrocities" on youth.

