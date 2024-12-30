Bihar civil service aspirants seek re-exam, face lathi-charge; FIR against Prashant Kishor

Protesters demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held on December 13 were dispersed by the police on Sunday, resorting to water cannons and lathi charge. Police use water canon on aspirants during a march against alleged paper leak and irregularities in the BPSC 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024 at JP Golamber in Patna, Bihar on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Protesters had gathered at Patna's Gandhi Maidan earlier in the day, where they were joined by Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishore. Later in the evening, their attempt to march towards the chief minister’s residence resulted in police action, said district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh.

He added that the protesters attempted to jump over barricades while marching from Gandhi Maidan towards JP Golumber.

“The protesters gathered at Gandhi Maidan despite the administration's warning that any demonstration there would be considered unauthorised. The district police has registered an FIR against 21 known persons, including Prashant Kishore, his party president Manoj Bharti, city-based tutor Ramanshu Mishra and 600-700 unknown persons for organising a gathering of students at Gandhi Maidan even after denial of permission by the authorities”, PTI quoted Singh as saying.

Kishore arrived in the afternoon and stayed for about an hour, criticising chief minister Nitish Kumar for prioritising a private visit to Delhi over addressing the concerns of the youth in his state.

He also proposed that students begin a “relay fast” to reduce the number of people risking their health for the cause.

“The chief minister does not have time to listen to the grievances of the protesting aspirants and has gone to Delhi. The protest will continue till their demand for the cancellation of the exam is not accepted. I am always with the protesting students”, Kishore said while addressing the BPSC aspirants.

Some protestors were detained by police near JP Golumber when they refused to vacate the roads.

“Water cannons and mild force were used to disperse protestors as some of them blocked traffic by lying on the roads near JP Golumber”, the DM said.

“The government has been sensitive towards the concerns of the youth. The chief secretary has agreed to meet a five-member delegation approved by BPSC aspirants who have been pressing for an audience with the CM or some highly placed official. But protestors seemed to be disorganised and unable to nominate five persons,” the district magistrate added.

Talking to reporters, a BPSC aspirant said, "We never expected that the government would treat us like this. We are fighting for our own rights...we have nothing to do with those who are coming here to support our stir for political gains".

Police also arrested two Patna-based tutors — Ramanshu Mishra and Rohan Anand — on charges of instigating students, said a top police officer of Patna district.

“Both are out on conditional bail and are undergoing treatment as they are not well,” said an official.

The candidates, who have been protesting for days, are seeking the cancellation of the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) due to allegations of a question paper leak in all centres, arguing that re-examination in just one centre would be unfair.



With PTI inputs